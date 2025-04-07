Nate Tivey Commits to Quinnipiac University for the 2025-26 Season

April 7, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Saint John Sea Dogs News Release







SAINT JOHN - Saint John Sea Dogs defenceman Nate Tivey has announced his commitment to attend Quinnipiac University and join the Bobcats for the 2025-26 NCAA Division 1 men's hockey season.

"I am super excited to be able to play hockey at Quinnipiac University. Playing Division 1 hockey in the United States has been a goal of mine for a very long time," said Tivey. "To be able to play hockey at such a high level while getting an education from a great school is very special and I couldn't be more honoured."

Tivey, 20, was a free agent acquisition by the Sea Dogs ahead of the 2022-23 season. The Burlington, Ontario native suited up for 192 games during his three years in the Port City posting 92 points (11 goals, 81 assists) including a career-high 40 points (5 goals, 35 assists) in 63 games this past season.

"As excited as I am to go to Quinnipiac next year, I will also miss Saint John a lot. Over my three years here I have made so many great memories and relationships that will last a lifetime," Tivey added. "I can't thank my coaches, billet family, and teammates enough for all of the support they have given me during my time here. I will always look back on my time in Saint John and be grateful for all the amazing times the city, fans and organization have given me."

