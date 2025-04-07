Voltigeurs Force Game 7 with Lopsided Win

April 7, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

It just wasn't the Halifax Mooseheads' night on Monday in Drummondville.

With their backs against the wall and faced with an unforeseen series upset, the Voltigeurs came out and dominated on home ice in Game 6 with a 6-0 shutout victory over the Herd. The win evened the best-of-seven-series at three games apiece to force a seventh and deciding game to be played on Tuesday night at the Marcel Dionne Centre.

Sam Olivier and Jess Allecia both scored twice while Bridgewater's Luke Woodworth had another big game offensively for the Volts with four assists and fellow star forward Ethan Gauthier had a trio of helpers in the must-win game for the #1 seed in the Western Conference.

Halifax travelled to Drummondville knowing they had two chances to finish off what would be the first series victory by a #16 seed in QMJHL history and faced a desperate club that stepped up with the performance they needed in front of a spirited crowd of 2,660.

The Mooseheads appeared to be a step behind on most plays throughout the contest and couldn't match the drive of the Volts, a 180 degree flip from Friday's electric Moose win on Scotiabank Centre ice where they controlled the tempo and physicality. Drummondville took a page out of Halifax's book in Game 6 to set up one final battle for all the marbles.

Goaltender Jacob Steinman was pulled in the third period in favour of resting him for Tuesday's matchup after the Voltigeurs put the game out of reach with their fifth goal. Rookie Nick Cirka played the final 14:07 of regulation for Halifax and allowed one goal on 11 shots. Steinman stopped 24-of-29 before his night ended.

Louis-Felix Charrois stopped all 23 shots he faced from the Herd to earn the shutout. The Volts dished out 26 hits in the game, including a game-high nine from forward David Bosson. Defenceman Simon-Pier Brunet also had a big night for the home team with a goal to go along with a rating of +5 and he had six hits. Adam Cavallin had the other Drummondville goal as they scored once in the first period, twice in the second and three times in the third period.

The Herd got into a bit of penalty trouble in the defeat by giving the Volts six power plays thanks to 16 minutes of infractions called against Halifax. Shawn Carrier made three separate trips to the sin bin. The Mooseheads had just one power play in the game and it came early in the second period after Renaud Poulin was sent to the box for delay of game.

General Manager Cam Russell continued to dip into his prospect pool by calling up 16-year-old Cole MacLeod to fill in for the recently injured Caylen Blake. Blake was knocked out of Friday's Game 5 with an upper body injury and joined Eddy Doyle, Justin Chiras, and Will Bent on the injured list. Affiliate defenceman Ryan Fletcher suited up for the fourth straight game.

The storyline is simple for the Mooseheads going into Tuesday's Game 7 at 8pm ADT. Win and move on to face Rouyn-Noranda in Round 2. Lose and the season will be over. No matter the result, the Moose have already proven the doubters wrong with their gritty effort to get this far but their story is far from over. Fans can watch Tuesday's game live from Drummondville on CHL TV or listen live on 95.7 NewsRadio with Garreth MacDonald .

