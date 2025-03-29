Drakkar Top Eagles to Take 2-0 Series Lead

March 29, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

NOTES FROM THE GAME

-Three goals in 13 minutes in the second period gave the Baie-Comeau Drakkar the lead and they topped the Cape Breton Eagles 5-2 to take a 2-0 series lead.

- Lucas Beckman picked up the win in goal, being named the first star for the second straight game- stopping 32 of 34 shots. Alexis Cournoyer took the loss, stopping 26 of 30 shots in addition to an empty net goal.

- Andrew Brown scored both goals for the Eagles in the loss, while Anthony Lavoie & Raoul Boilard each recorded two points in the win for Baie-Comeau.

- Justin Gendron was awarded in the penalty shot for Baie-Comeau in the second period but was unable to score.

The first power play of the game went the way of the Eagles, and they capitalized. Drakkar forward Matyas Melovsky had the puck in the neutral zone, sent it back to his own end to kill time but it was intercepted, allowing Brown to pick up the puck and put it by Beckman. The lead held after the period, as the Eagles killed off a 42 second five on three after Luke Patterson cleared the puck over the glass while Alex Guy was in the penalty box.

Baie-Comeau found themselves short handed again early in the second period, but Evan Courtois was able to spring Justin Gendron in the Eagles zone on a breakaway, and he deked around Cournoyer for the tying goal. The next goal was another special teams effort- this time a power play goal as Louis-Charles Plourde won a battle for the puck in the blue paint and pushed it over the line.

Gendron found himself in the penalty box later in the period, and when Eagles bueliner Brayden Schmitt was sent off, it created a lengthy four on four. When out of the box, Gendron created a chance coming down the right wing, was hauled down by Brown, and was awarded a penalty shot. Gendron shot wide, and the Eagles killed off the rest of the penalty to keep the score 2-1.

The teams traded even strength goals later in the period, with the Drakkar lead increasing as Skogen Schrott scored his third goal of the series coming down the right wing. The Eagles pushed back, as Brown's second of the goal came from the left faceoff circle after sustained pressure. Baie-Comeau lead 3-2 after 40 minutes.

The Eagles carried the play in the third period, generating many offensive zone faceoffs and outshooting Baie-Comeau 11-7. But the Drakkar were able to add to the lead on an individual effort from Samuel Boisvert. After Raoul Boilard won a neutral zone faceoff, he fed Boisvert the puck and he cut over the red line, through the Eagles defense and beat Cournoyer to add to the lead.

In the final 2:30, Eagles coach Louis Robitaille lifted Cournoyer for an extra attacker. While the Eagles generated some initial pressure it was Lavoie hitting the open net, clinching a 5-2 victory and giving the Drakkar a 2-0 series lead.

The Eagles will look to turn the tide when the series touches down in Cape Breton on Tuesday evening for game 3.

Puck drop is at 7 PM. Tickets can be purchased at https://shorturl.at/MgEzc They are also available for purchase in person at the Centre 200 box office and by the phone during box office hours at 902-564-2200

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Lucas Beckman (Baie-Comeau) 32 saves on 34 shots

2. Justin Gendron (Baie-Comeau) Short handed goal, +1

3. Andrew Brown (Cape Breton) 2 goals

Scratches For Cape Breton: Lucas Romeo (injury), Nathan Plouffe (injury), Logan Quinn, Carson Griffin

Scratches For Baie-Comeau: Alexis Bernier (injury), Justin Poirier (injury), Alexis Michaud (injury), Drew Allison (injury)

Final Shots On Goal: 34-31 in favour of Cape Breton

Cape Breton Power Play: 1/5

Baie-Comeau Power Play: 1/5

