Isles Battle Hard, Face Must-Win Game Tomorrow

April 1, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders fought hard on Tuesday night, delivering a gritty, hard-nosed effort in front of their home crowd at the Eastlink Centre.

Despite a strong push, the Isles were unable to break through offensively, falling 4-0 to the Rimouski Oceanic in Game 3 of their 1st-round playoff series.

With their backs against the wall after a tough Game 2 loss, the Islanders came out determined to get the win.

Donald Hickey, getting the start in goal, stood tall early as the Isles pushed back against a dangerous Oceanic offense.

The opening period was a hard-hitting battle, with both teams finishing their checks and making life difficult for one another.

Rimouski struck 1st on a power play marker from Pier-Olivier Roy, but the Islanders refused to back down.

The physicality ramped up as the game went on, with Charlottetown throwing their weight around and making Rimouski work for every inch of ice. Nathan Leek and Mael Lavigne exchanged roughing penalties late in the 1st, and the Isles continued pressing for an equalizer, heading into the intermission down 1-0.

The Oceanic added to their lead early in the 2nd period, but Charlottetown continued to fight.

The defensive core, led by Marcus Kearsey and Owen Conrad, battled hard in front of Hickey, blocking shots and disrupting Rimouski's offensive rhythm. The Isles forecheckers generated a few good looks, forcing Rimouski's goaltender to stay sharp.

Despite trailing, the Islanders saved their best for the 3rd period.

They pushed hard to get back into the game, earning a pair of power plays-including a brief 5-on-3 advantage-but couldn't find a way past Rimouski's goaltender, Mathis Langevin.

The Islanders had more shots on net and dominated puck possession at times, but the Oceanic capitalized on a late man-advantage to put the game out of reach.

When the final buzzer sounded, Charlottetown may not have gotten the result they wanted, but their effort and compete level were undeniable.

With their season on the line, the Isles will look to bounce back in Game 4 on home ice tomorrow night. The message is clear: this team is not done yet. With the energy from their fans and the fight they showed tonight, they'll be ready to leave it all on the ice in their quest to keep the series alive.

Puck drop is set for 7 PM at the Eastlink Centre.

