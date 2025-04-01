Match #3 Drakkar-Eagles Retardé: Drakkar-Eagles Game 3 Delayed

April 1, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







Due to weather conditions in Sydney, Nova Scotia, the Drakkar's flight from Baie-Comeau, scheduled to take off yesterday, was moved to today, and the team landed in Sydney early this afternoon.

The QMJHL has therefore decided to delay tonight's game between the Drakkar and the Eagles by one hour. It will now start at 8pm Atlantic time, instead of 7pm.

The Drakkar leads this first-round series 2-0.

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from April 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.