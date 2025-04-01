Wildcats Win in OT to Take 3-0 Series Lead

April 1, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







Gabe Smith's goal 8:34 into overtime gave the Moncton Wildcats a 4-3 win and a 3-0 series lead over the Quebec Remparts. Smith had two goals in Game 3 to earn First Star honours.

The Cats led at one point 3-1 before Quebec tied the contest early in the third period. Other Moncton goals to Dyllan Gill and Caleb Desnoyers. Etienne Morin added two assists and Mathis Rousseau earned the win with 25 saves. Moncton fired 44 shots at Louis-Antoine Denault.

The Cats can sweep the First Round series with a win Wednesday night at 8pm Atlantic Time at the Videotron Centre.

THREE STARS:

1 #9 GABE SMITH (2G)

2 #31 Louis-Antoine Denault (40 saves)

3 #14 DYLLAN GILL (1G, 1A)

