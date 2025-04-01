Eagles Top Drakkar to Get Back in the Series

April 1, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

NOTES FROM THE GAME

- Four goals in the second period helped give the Cape Breton Eagles a 5-1 victory over the Baie-Comeau Drakkar in game three of their first round playoff series. Baie-Comeau now leads the series 2-1.

- Jacob Newcombe scored two goals in the second period while Cam Squires notched two assists. Cole Burbidge, Romain Litalien, and Lucas Romeo all scored in the win. For Romeo, it was his first game action since suffering a lower body injury on March 14h against Halifax.

- Jakub Milota made his first ever playoff appearance, stopping 23 of 24 shots in the win. Lucas Beckman took the loss, allowing five goals on 23 shots.

After killing off a penalty to Romeo just past the eight minute mark, the Eagles got the big Centre 200 crowd on their feet when Burbidge connected for a power play goal between the circles to give the Eagles a lead they would carry into the break.

The rest of the scoring took place in the second period, Litalien surged up the left side of the ice and zapped his first ever playoff goal by Beckman to give the Eagles a 2-0 lead, and the lead expanded when Romeo tipped a Will Murphy point shot by Beckman. The Eagles had a chance to keep the momentum going when Skogen Schrott was sent to the penalty box less than a minute later.

However, Matyas Melovsky took advantage of open ice, went in on a breakaway short handed and put the Drakkar on the board. But while the Drakkar technically killed off the Cape Breton power play, the penalty clock had just hit zero when Newcombe finished a cross crease pass from Andrew Brown. Newcombe would score on the power play officially later the period, set up a spin pass from Squires, making the score 5-1.

While Baie-Comeau outshot Cape Breton in the third period 11-7, the high end opportunities were limited and the Eagles posted a big victory to get back in the series.The Eagles will look to tie up the series tomorrow night when these two teams do battle at Centre 200 in game four!

Puck drop is at 7 PM. Tickets can be purchased at https://shorturl.at/UVbFy They are also available for purchase in person at the Centre 200 box office and by the phone during box office hours at 902-564-2200

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Jacob Newcombe (Cape Breton) 2 goals, 6 shots

2. Lucas Romeo (Cape Breton) 1 goal, +2, 4 hits

3. Cam Squires (Cape Breton) 2 assists

Scratches For Cape Breton: Nathan Plouffe (injury), Logan Quinn, Carson Griffinm, Loic Mburanumwe

Scratches For Baie-Comeau: Alexis Bernier (injury), Justin Poirier (injury), Alexis Michaud (injury), Drew Allison (injury), Maxime Lapointe

Final Shots On Goal: 24-24 in favour of Baie-Comeau

Cape Breton Power Play: 1/5

Baie-Comeau Power Play: 1/5

