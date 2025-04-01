Islanders Look to Turn the Tide in Game 3 at Home

April 1, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders return home tonight for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series against the Rimouski Océanic, looking to shift the momentum after a tough start on the road.

The Isles find themselves down 2-0 in the series after a dominant showing from Rimouski in Games 1 and 2, but as Head Coach Jim Hulton says,

No series is in trouble until you lose a game at home.

After a 6-2 defeat in the opener, Charlottetown struggled in Game 2, suffering a lopsided 10-0 loss in a performance uncharacteristic of the team.

But despite the score, there were positive moments in both games. The Isles held a 2-1 lead early in Game 1 before Rimouski took control, and even in the blowout loss, the shot totals remained competitive before two quick goals took the wind out of their sails.

With the series shifting to the Eastlink Centre Charlottetown, the Islanders have an opportunity to turn things around with potentially three straight home games.

Facing a Rimouski squad that might be riding too high on confidence, a raucous home crowd could make all the difference as Charlottetown looks to fight back.

One major boost to the lineup tonight is the return of leading scorer and Assistant Captain, Ross Campbell. The Souris Spark Plug has been a force all season, bringing both offensive firepower and grit to the lineup. Expect him to make an impact, especially on the power play, where the Islanders need a spark.

As for the goaltending situation, Jim Hulton has kept his decision under wraps, with both Donald Hickey and Nicolas Ruccia poised and ready to go. No matter who gets the start, the Isles can be confident in their netminder, as both goalies have been dialed-in all season long.

With their backs against the wall, the Islanders have the perfect opportunity to respond. This team thrives on adversity, and tonight, they'll need every ounce of that determination to claw their way back into the series.

The battle begins at 7 PM-be loud, be proud, and let's get back into this series. Buy Tickets online or in-person at the Eastlink Centre Box Office.

Game 4 is set for tomorrow night at 7 PM, at the Eastlink Centre Charlottetown. Let's make these next two games count!

