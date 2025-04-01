Voltigeurs Get on the Board with Win in Halifax

April 1, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Luke Woodworth and the Drummondville Voltigeurs have made it a series. The Bridgewater, NS native scored twice, including the game-winner in a 4-1 road win for the Volts over the upstart Halifax Mooseheads.

The Moose were back on Scotiabank Centre ice for the first time in the First Round Playoff matchup after stunning the Western Conference's top seeded Voltigeurs with a pair of victories over the weekend for a surprising 2-0 series lead. The Tuesday night Volts win in front of 6,283 fans has cut the Halifax advantage to 2-games-to-1.

Woodworth was the first star of the game in front of a group of about 75 friends and family from the South Shore. He scored midway through the first period to give the visitors a 1-0 lead that was maintained until Woodworth struck again at the 8:57 mark of the final period. Mooseheads forward Quinn Kennedy gave the home side some hope when he ripped in his second goal of the playoffs with goalie Jacob Steinman on the bench in favour of the extra attacker. The Kennedy goal came with 2:18 to go in regulation and cut the deficit to 2-1. Steinman came back in after the goal and was looking to get to the bench again when Drummondville forced a turnover and broke in on an odd man rush as 50-goal man Sam Oliver finished off a nice play to sink the hopes of the Herd at the 18:26 mark. Jesse Allecia tacked on an empty net tally in the final minute to finish off the scoring.

Brady Schultz and Carlos Handel picked up the assists on Kennedy's goal while Steinman finished the night with 30 saves on 33 shots against. Voltigeurs goalie Louis-Felix Charrois picked up the win with 22 saves. He will be the number one option for Drummondville now that star netminder Riley Mercer has been ruled out for the remainder of the series with a lower body injury.

Halifax played without injured rookies Will Bent and Justin Chiras who are day-to-day with upper body injuries. Affiliate defenceman Ryan Fletcher was called up from the Valley Wildcats and served as the sixth defenceman.

The Mooseheads now know that they will host two more games at Scotiabank Centre this week. Game 4 is set for Wednesday night at 7pm while a Friday night Game 5 is now necessary. Tickets for Friday's game will go on sale Wednesday morning at 11am at Ticketmaster.ca

