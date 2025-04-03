Isles Season Come to an End After Gritty Effort against Memorial Cup Hosts

The Charlottetown Islanders left everything on the ice Wednesday night, but their valiant effort wasn't enough to extend their season. Falling 4-1 to the Rimouski Océanic in Game 4, sealing a 1st-round sweep for the Memorial Cup hosts.

With their backs against the wall, the Islanders battled from the opening faceoff, but shaky officiating once again tilted the ice in Rimouski's favor.

Nicolas Ruccia, making the start in goal, stood tall all night, giving his team every chance to stay in the fight.

1st Period: Resilient Response

The Isles found themselves on the penalty kill early, with Rimouski earning back-to-back power plays in the opening five minutes. Rimouski capitalized on the second opportunity, with Jacob Mathieu striking 6 minutes in to put the visitors ahead 1-0.

Despite the early adversity, the Islanders responded with grit and determination.

A late-period push was rewarded when Max Jardine's point shot found its way through traffic to even the score at 1-1 with under 5 minutes to play in the opening frame. The goal, assisted by Matt Butler, marked Jardine's first career QMJHL playoff tally.

Ruccia continued his stellar play, turning aside 15 of 16 shots in the period to keep the Isles in it.

2nd Period: More Penalty Trouble

The Islanders found themselves shorthanded again just a minute into the 2nd, as Ross Campbell was whistled for holding. The penalty kill unit stood strong, blocking shots and getting key saves from Ruccia to keep it a 1-1 game.

However, the momentum swung again on yet another disputed call. Matt Butler was sent to the box for retaliating after being taken down near the bench seconds earlier, giving Rimouski their 4th power play of the night.

The Océanic took advantage, as Maël St-Denis restored their lead with a power-play goal at 5:56 of the second period.

Charlottetown continued to press late in the frame, with Butler nearly tying the game, only to be robbed by an incredible save from Mathis Langevin.

The Islanders outworked their opponents at even strength, but the game remained tilted in Rimouski's favor thanks to a number of powerplay opportunities.

3rd Period: The Final Push

Knowing their season was on the line, the Islanders came out flying to start the 3rd, throwing their bodies around and pushing for the equalizer.

Ruccia continued his heroics with a pair of highlight-reel saves, including a sprawling toe stop and a clutch breakaway denial.

However, a costly turnover proved to be the dagger. The Isles mishandled the puck in the defensive zone, leading to a golden chance for Maël Lavigne, who made no mistake in extending Rimouski's lead to 3-1 with 8:30 remaining.

The Islanders were given a power play with 7:36 to go, but they couldn't find the back of the net.

Ross Campbell fired up the bench with a thunderous open-ice hit on Jonathan Fauchon. But with the net empty late, Rimouski sealed the win, clinching a 4-1 victory and ending Charlottetown's season.

In the end, Rimouski finished 3/5 on the powerplay while the Islanders finished 0/2. This was the story of the night in a deflating end to the Islanders season.

Saying Goodbye to the 20s

As the final horn sounded, it marked the end of the junior careers for overage players Nicolas Ruccia, Thomas Sirman, and hometown favorite Simon Hughes. Ruccia, in particular, was outstanding in his final QMJHL game, stopping 34 of 37 shots and giving his team every chance to extend the series.

Though the season ends in disappointment, the Islanders can hold their heads high. A team that struggled early in the year transformed into one of the league's hardest-working groups, putting together a late-season surge and going up against a powerhouse in the Memorial Cup hosts.

Thank You, Islanders Fans

To the fans who packed the Eastlink Centre all season long, thank you. Your passion, support, and belief in this team made every moment special. While this chapter comes to a close, the future remains bright for Islanders hockey.

We'll be back.

