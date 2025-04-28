Islanders Hold 7th Overall Pick in 2025 QMJHL Entry Draft

April 28, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Charlottetown Islanders are gearing up for an exciting weekend in Quebec City as the 2025 QMJHL Entry Draft gets set for June 6-7 at the Videotron Centre.

This year, the Islanders will be front and center early in the draft, holding the 7th overall pick - a huge opportunity to add a top-end young talent to the organization.

In total, Charlottetown owns 12 picks in this year's draft.. Here's a breakdown of the Islanders' 2025 draft capital:

- 1st round: 7th overall (Charlottetown's own pick)

- 2nd round: Acquired from Gatineau (in the 2022-23 trade that sent Frankie Lapenna to the Olympiques)

- 5th round: Charlottetown's own pick

- 7th round: Charlottetown's own pick

- 8th round: Acquired from Rimouski (in the 2023-24 trade involving Brett Arsenault)

- 9th round: Charlottetown's own pick

- 9th round: Acquired from Val-d'Or (Shawinigan's pick via the 2024-25 trade involving Brett Yuzik)

- 10th round: Charlottetown's own pick

- 11th round: Charlottetown's own pick

- 11th round: Acquired from Moncton (in exchange for Madden Steen and Charlottetown's 2025 8th round pick)

- 12th round: Charlottetown's own pick

This marks the first time since 2018 that the Islanders hold a top-10 selection. That year, Charlottetown drafted standout defenseman Lukas Cormier 4th overall - a pick that paid massive dividends as Cormier became one of the best blueliners in franchise history.

The 2025 draft class is loaded with top-end talent, and QMJHL Central Scouting has highlighted several names to watch heading into the big weekend:

Alexis Joseph - C

Team - College Esther-Blondin

Date of Birth - 2009-06-16

Hometown - Lachenaie, QC

Height - 6'04" Weight - 192 Shoots - Left

GP-42 G-23 A-33 PTS-56

Alexis Joseph is a big, left-handed centerman with a solid, powerful skating stride and a big-league wrist shot. Identified by many as the top prospect in the upcoming draft, he performed well despite a ton of pressure and his young age. The LHM18AAAQ's second-highest scorer among 15-year-olds, just one point behind the leader, Alexis focused on working on his overall game to become a more complete player. Despite this, he maintained an average of over a point per game, season and playoffs included.

In addition to excelling on face-offs, with an efficiency level approaching 62%, he was used by his coach in a variety of ways: on the starting line-up, on the power play and shorthanded, in the dying moments of periods, and so on. Alexis has all the tools needed to succeed at the next levels.

Pierre Cholette, CSR Director

James Scantlebury - F

Team - Bishop's Kearney

Date of Birth - 2009-01-15

Hometown - Montreal, QC

Height - 5'09" Weight - 165 Shoots - Left

GP-64 G-36 A-70 PTS-106

A native of Montreal's South Shore, James has now been playing in the United States for the past two years. After terrorizing opposing teams by racking up 130 points in 2023-24 at the 14U level, including 64 goals in just 55 games, he played this past season at the 16U level and even a handful of games at the 18U level. Even though he's the youngest, he was still his team's top scorer by a 29-point margin.

A left-handed center who sometimes plays on the wing, as well as on the point on the power play, James possesses undeniable offensive flair and a very good wrist shot. A powerful skater, he is very solid on his feet and is difficult to counter when he reaches his top speed. He's patient and confident with the puck and has good vision, which helps him make sound decisions. To become a more complete and versatile player, he still needs to work on his starts and explosion on skates, in addition to constantly keeping his feet moving.

Pierre Cholette, CSR Director

Malik L'Italien - D

Team - Stanstead College

Date of Birth - 2009-06-10

Hometown - Montreal, QC

Height - 6'02" Weight - 187 Shoots - Left

GP-72 G-13 A-37 PTS-50

Malik is a left-handed defenseman with good size and an exceptional skating stride. He has an undeniable offensive flair, good quick hands, a very good shot and natural poise when in possession of the puck. Constantly facing the play, he is able to move around and make decisions quickly. The only 15-year-old on his team, he is regularly used on the first pair of defensemen and on special teams. Although he doesn't necessarily play a physical game, Malik completes his checks when the situation lends itself to it. Like most young defensemen, he still needs to polish his game in the defensive zone, but he shows a capacity and ease of adaptation that will enable him to quickly improve this aspect of his game.

Pierre Cholette, CSR Director

Louis-Étienne Halley - F

Team - Saint-Eustache

Date of Birth - 2009-01-15

Hometown - Mille-Isles, QC

Height - 6'03" Weight - 183 Shoots - Right

GP-41 G-19 A-21 PTS-40

Louis-Étienne is a giant-sized player who combines strength with good reading of the play. Known for his quick shot and puck protection skills, he stands out offensively. His grit and work ethic allow him to disrupt opponents, making him a difficult player to play against. He is physically mature for a power forward of his age, although this area is still in development. The young man possesses most of the attributes needed to evolve at the next levels. He has improved his skating skills in recent months but will need to be more consistent and intense along the boards to optimize his physical attributes.

Jérémie Bergeron, CSR Scout

Zack Arsenault - F

Team - Séminaire St-François

Date of Birth - 2009-04-05

Hometown - Quebec, QC

Height - 5'11" Weight - 168 Shoots - Right

GP-23 G-24 A-16 PTS-40

Zack Arsenault is a right-hander who has one of the best shots at the U18 AAA level this season. He stands out for his constant involvement in the offensive zone, in addition to always getting open and finding shooting lanes. Zack's ability to score in a variety of ways makes him extremely dangerous in all circumstances. He also has very good hands, which enable him to get out of battles with defenders. Despite an injury during the season, he still finished with 24 goals in 23 games. His impressive 1.74 points per game average was the best in the LHM18AAAQ this season for a player born in 2009.

Frédéric Lévesque, CSR Scout

Benjamin Veitch - F

Team - St. Andrew's College/York-Simcoe

Date of Birth - 2009-10-11

Hometown - St. John's NL

Height - 6'02" Weight - 196 Shoots - Left

GP-48 G-43 A-40 PTS-83

Benjamin is both a dynamic and physical player. He does a great job of using his size and strength to play heavy, with and without the puck. He will take on defenders and create plays using his high level of skill to be an offensive threat, while also playing a physical, high-compete style that players hate to play against. Ben has a hard shot with a nice release and is very opportunistic when given time and space. He also sees the ice well and can play with speed once he gets moving. He has many of the tools needed to become an impactful player in the QMJHL but needs to continue becoming a more powerful skater and stronger physically.

Marcus Power, Newfoundland and Labrador CSR Scout

Thomas Charbonneau - D

Team - Shattuck St. Mary's

Date of Birth - 2009-06-10

Hometown - Laval, QC

Height - 6'01" Weight - 161 Shoots - Left

GP-61 G-11 A-39 PTS-50

Thomas is a left-handed defenseman who can play both on the left and right side, which is a testament to the quality of his feel for the game and his skating in general. He is a very mature player in all three zones, constantly gathering information to locate teammates and opponents on the ice. Calm and patient, he has a very good stick and is very difficult to skate around.

Although he still has some muscle mass to build up, he wins the vast majority of his one-on-one battles. His coach uses him in all situations - whether on the power play, shorthanded, at the start or end of periods. He handles the puck very well and has a crisp and precise first pass. He doesn't hesitate to support the attack when the situation calls for it, all while making sure to protect his own zone. His presence on the ice, his efficiency and his consistency make him a reassuring player for both his coaches and teammates. He has all the qualities needed to become a top-tier player at the next level.

Pierre Cholette, CSR Director

Nolann Héroux - C

Team - Saint-Eustache

Date of Birth - 2009-03-31

Hometown - Montreal, QC

Height - 5'09" Weight - 152 Shoots - Left

GP-41 G-21 A-29 PTS-50

Explosive, fast and hungry are three words that accurately describe Nolann Héroux. Blessed with an exceptional skating stride, it's with the pedal to the metal that he takes every shift. Known for his consistency and work ethic, this skillful forward is definitely a spark plug for his team. His effective decision-making with the puck, his quick shot release and his explosive ability to pounce on loose pucks create scoring chances every game. Despite his average size at 5'9" and 152 pounds, there's no doubt that Héroux's grit makes up for where greatness cannot be measured: in his strength of character. With 21 goals and 29 assists in 41 games this season, he knows how to find the back of the net as well as he does his teammates.

Jérémie Bergeron, CSR Scout

Zakary Horvat-Edouard - C

Team - Laval-Montreal

Date of Birth - 2009-02-28

Hometown - Montreal, QC

Height - 5'07" Weight - 159 Shoots - Left

GP-41 G-19 A-38 PTS-57

Zakary Horvat-Edouard is a small but solid centerman. He's capable of winning his one-on-one battles and, thanks to his talent for rolling when being bodychecked, he's very difficult to neutralize. Offensively, he's very dangerous, as he's a specialist on the power play. His exceptional vision enables him to make quick decisions with the puck, and to make clever passes. His teammates must always be ready to finish off plays, as he usually spots them when they're open. At every level of his minor hockey career, and again this season, he has been a true offensive catalyst. His 57 points were the most by a 15-year-old this season in the LHM18AAAQ.

Daniel Noonan, CSR Scout

Maxwell Branton - F

Team - Toronto Marlboros

Date of Birth - 2009-04-12

Hometown - St. John's NL

Height - 5'11" Weight - 168 Shoots - Left

2024-25 Stats Not Available

Maxwell is a very dynamic and talented left-handed center. With a fluid, explosive and powerful skating stride, he's able to make quick changes of direction when in possession of the puck, confusing his opponents. Playing with passion and high energy, Maxwell is visible during every shift. Because he is responsible at both ends of the ice and he wins most of his face-offs, he is a player much appreciated by his coach, who doesn't hesitate to use him in all game situations. Maxwell is destined for a successful junior career, as he has what it takes to become an impact player in the QMJHL. His family moved to Halifax, where he played one season for the Halifax Wolverines U15. Branton then played one season with the Pittsburgh Penguins Elite 14U and scored 108 points in 60 games in 2023-24.

Pierre Cholette, CSR Director

Top Prospects from P.E.I.

Drew Murphy - Forward - Kensington Wild

With his combination of size, strength, speed and offensive skills, Drew is best described as a power forward. He usually wins his physical battles in the corners and along the walls, a quality that is necessary at the next level. His offensive skills make him both a scoring threat and a playmaker.

He's effective at getting open in the scoring areas, while also excelling on faceoffs. Murphy can impact a game in different ways; by scoring timely goals or by handing out solid bodychecks to energize his team. He has improved on his consistency and defensive zone play as the season has progressed.

Corrado Micalef, Prince Edward Island CSR Scout

Jase MacPherson - Goaltender - Kensington Wild

A goaltender with good size, Jase has good athleticism as well as good power and explosion in his legs. He shows good lateral mobility and strong T pushes when moving around in his crease. While he plays on instincts, he's really reactive, but sometimes gets up too fast after making the initial save instead of locating the rebound opportunities.

Jase is hard to beat, even with a clean shot. He remains one of the top prospects at his position coming from the Atlantic provinces.

Maxime Ouellet, CSR Goaltending Specialist

With a top-10 pick in hand, plus plenty of additional selections to add depth and talent, the 2025 QMJHL Entry Draft represents a major opportunity for Head Coach & GM Jim Hulton and the Islanders to continue laying the foundation for future success.

Stay tuned for more coverage as the draft approaches - and get ready to welcome the next wave of Islanders talent!

