2024 Draft Class Update
April 28, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)
Halifax Mooseheads News Release
The Halifax Mooseheads played the 2024-25 season with a handful of their top prospects from the 2024 QMJHL Entry Draft Class on the roster and playing meaningful minutes. Those players included first round pick Danny Walters, second round pick Caylen Blake and third round pick Amelio Santini. The trio of forwards combined to play 188 regular season games and contributed a total of 47 points. The team also welcomed goalie Nick Cirka, a seventh round pick, and forward Will Bent - a 14th round pick - to the roster mid-season.
Now that the season has been completed, it's a good time to look back at the remainder of the '24 Mooseheads Draft Class to see how each player fared with their respective teams.
D - Logan Trewin - Halifax Macs
Drafted: 4th Round, 71st overall
Height: 5'09" Weight: 148
Captured second straight NSU18MHL Championship. Appeared in two games for the Mooseheads between the regular season and playoffs.
GP-29 G-3 A-13 PTS-16
(9 points in 11 playoff games)
D - Mickael Fournier - Saint-Eustache Vikings
Drafted: 5th Round, 89th overall
Height: 5'10" Weight: 163
Vikings lost in the Division Final to Laval-Montreal
GP-39 G-5 A-9 PTS-14
(3 points in 10 playoff games)
D - Gavin Sudds - Halifax Macs
Drafted: 6th Round, 107th overall
Height: 5'11" Weight: 196
Captured second straight NSU18MHL Championship
GP-25 G-2 A-12 PTS-14
(2 points in 9 playoff games)
RW - Noah Olmedo-Matte - Collège Esther-Blondin Phénix
Drafted: 8th Round, 143rd overall
Height: 6'02" Weight: 185
Lost in the Division Semi-Finals
GP-41 G-10 A-6 Pts-16
(0 points in 4 playoff games)
C - Nico Ciardiello - Avon Old Farms
Drafted: 9th Round, 150th overall
Height: 5'11" Weight: 174
Also suited up for the Mid Fairfield Rangers U16 AAA
GP-25 G-10 A-11 PTS-21
LW - Thomas Côté - Jonquière Élites
Drafted: 9th Round, 161st overall
Height: 5'08" Weight: 136
7th in team scoring and only Jonquiere skater with zero penalty minutes
GP-34 G-9 A-10 PTS-19
F - Élie Champagne - Bishop's College School Varsity
Drafted: 10th Round, 179th overall
Height: 6'01" Weight: 196
Played at five different levels for Bishop's in 2024-25
GP-114 G-34 A-38 PTS-72 (combined)
(7 points in 16 playoff games)
D - Cole Bent - March & Mill Co Hunters U18
Drafted: 11th Round, 197th overall
Height: 5'11" Weight: 174
Amassed 126 penalty minutes. Appeared in three games with the Valley Wildcats in Junior A and three games with the Mooseheads between the regular season & playoffs.
GP-35 G-6 A-23 PTS-29
(0 points in 3 playoff games)
C - Cole MacLeod - March & Mill Co Hunters U18
Drafted: 12th Round, 215th overall
Height: 5'09" Weight: 168
13th in league scoring in NSU18MHL. Appeared in six games with the Yarmouth Mariners in Junior A and 11 games with the Mooseheads between the regular season & playoffs.
GP-30 G-23 A-23 PTS-46
(1 point in 3 playoff games)
G - Thomas Laplante - Rothesay Netherwood School
Drafted: 13th Round, 233rd overall
Height: 6'03" Weight: 205
Fourth in wins among all U18 AAA prep school goalies in Canada. Played at three different levels.
GP-37 Record: 23-12-2
