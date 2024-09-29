Eagles Fall on Season Opening Night in Bathurst

September 29, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







NOTES FROM THE GAME

- A fast start for the Cape Breton Eagles wasn't enough to carry the day as the Bathurst Titan prevailed 4-2 over the Eagles on opening night in New Brunswick. Louis-François Bélanger scored twice and added an assist, while Alexandre Lallier notched three assists.

- Jacob Newcombe, who was named Eagles captain earlier in the day, scored the first goal of the 2024-25 Canadian Hockey League season. The goal came just 17 seconds into the game. Newcombe scored the Eagles second goal as well, with both goals being assisted by Eagles first round draft pick Romain Litalien.

- Litalien was one of six Eagles to make their QMJHL debuts with Logan Quinn, Rory Pilling, Carson Griffin, Aiden McCullough, and Alexis Toussaint also playing in their first games. Rookies Will Murphy & Brandon Lavoie, who appeared as affiliate players last season, were also in the Eagles lineup, while off-season trade acquisitions Ales Zielinski & Noah Reinhart made their first Eagle appearances.

- Lavoie stopped 32 of 36 in the loss, while Josh Flemming stopped 29 of 31 in the win.

Newcombe's opening goal came on a feed from Litalien from behind the net, with the Eagle captain giving the visitors a lead that would last the entire first period.

Bathurst outshot the Eagles 21-7 in the second stanza, in a period where both teams would light the red lamp. FJ Buteau tied the game before the five minute mark, cashing in on a rebound in front. Newcombe's second goal put the Eagles back in front as he finished a cross-ice pass from Xavier Daigle.

The Titan evened the game again on the power play as Bélanger took advantage of a lively bounce off the end boards to beat Lavoie to even the game. Before period's end a shot from St-Onge in the right faceoff circle went through the Cape Breton goalkeeper and the Titan took a 3-2 lead into the final frame.

The Eagles had a power play early in the third period, but couldn't capitalize as Bélanger deked and put a backhand by Lavoie for a shorthanded marker. In the final three minutes, the Eagles were given a power play opportunity that was turned into a six on four when Lavoie was lifted for an extra attacker. The bulk of the final three minutes were spent in the Bathurst end, at both six on four and six on five, but the Eagles couldn't find another goal and the Titan wrapped up an opening night win.

The same two teams will do battle tomorrow afternoon at 4 PM. The game is available for purchase at https://shorturl.at/POSOE and you can also hear all the action on 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Louis-François Bélanger (Acadie-Bathurst) 2 goals, 1 assist

2. Alexandre Lallier (Acadie-Bathurst) 3 assists, +2

3. Jacob Newcombe (Cape Breton) 2 goals, +2

Scratches For Cape Breton: Jakob Milota (NHL camp), Tomas Lavoie (NHL injury), Cam Squires (injury), Angelo Fullerton (injury), Brayden Schmitt (injury), Noah Larochelle (injury)

Scratches For Acadie-Bathurst: Dawson Sharkey (suspension), Liam Arsenault (injury), Ty Peddigrew (injury), Jayden Lazare

Final Shots On Goal: 36-31 in favour

Cape Breton Power Play 0/4

Acadie-Bathurst Power Play: 1/1

