Mooseheads in Moncton for Sunday Matchup
September 29, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)
Moncton Wildcats News Release
The Wildcats will recognize Truth & Reconciliation Day (SEP 30) at today's game versus the Mooseheads at 3pm. Fans are encouraged to wear orange.
A ceremonial puck drop and the Elsipogtog Spirit Singers will mark the day. The Wildcats will wear orange artwork on their helmets, designed by indigenous artist Kateri Levi (Artist name: Red Willow Sky).
Our 50/50 raffle has a $7,500 jackpot guarantee.
The Avenir Centre doors open at 2pm.
THINGS TO KNOW FOR SUNDAY
Bouncy castles & facepainting by Par-T-Perfect New Brunswick
DJ Psycadelix & Lynden Steeves on the Wildcats organ
The 50/50 raffle has a $7,500 Jackpot guarantee. Don't forget to buy your raffle tickets online now or at the game. We accept cash, debit, Visa or Mastercard at the arena.
Access your season seats or flex tickets through your Ticketmaster Wildcats Account Manager.
Check out the poster station in the Avenir Centre lobby - kids can make their own signs for the game!
The Item of the Game is the Bardown Slash Streetwear Hoodie - get 20% off!
The Jersey Raffle is for #28 LOSHING.
Yoan Loshing will be signing autographs post-game, in the Avenir Centre lobby.
