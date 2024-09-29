Eagles Online 50/50 Informative

September 29, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

This season, the Cape Breton Eagles have launched our online 50/50 raffle draw with Rafflebox for home games at Centre 200.

Having our 50/50 raffle available online will be beneficial for Eagles fans and our organization in many ways. For example, it will prevent long waiting lines at Centre 200 during game time and it will also increase each game's jackpot prize due to the increased number of fans with access to purchase tickets.

In order for our raffle to go online we must abide by new Nova Scotia lottery restrictions that require ticket buyers to submit personal information when purchasing tickets online and in person.

The benefit of buying tickets online means that you will only have to submit personal information once to create your account and then you are good for the season.

Due to this, we strongly encourage fans to purchase their 50/50 tickets online if they are able to for their convenience and ours.

Other team's in the QMJHL have decided to remove in-person 50/50 purchasing this season, however we understand the importance of making ticket purchasing accessible to all fans who may prefer to still purchase in person.

Each ticket draw will begin at 12:00 AM on game day and will run until puck drop of the third period.

If the winner of the raffle draw is not in the building, they will be contacted by our organization.

To purchase tickets, visit the link provided

https://www.rafflebox.ca/raffle/cbeagles?fbclid=IwY2xjawFmVkFleHRuA2FlbQIxMAABHZYvfclynzNwavz3CRIblnh_0fB5Fle-oZBGbocw4w5-jEDUOvuOvugiGg_aem_PxBC97KU8iwqfjODjN-EeQ

