Eagles Look to Extend Season Tonight as They Host Baie-Comeau in Game Five

It's do or die in the 2025 playoffs tonight for the Cape Breton Eagles.

It's game five of the best of seven series, and it's the final game scheduled in Sydney with Baie-Comeau leading the series 3-1. Should the Eagles win tonight, the series would shift to Baie-Comeau for game six, and seven if necessary.

After a pair of tight games in Baie-Comeau, the two sides have traded more convincing wins in Cape Breton. Tuesday saw the Eagles romp to a 5-1 win, while Wednesday the Drakkar countered with a 4-0 win after a late empty net goal. After a promotion to the top line, Justin Gendron found the back of the net twice for the visitors while Lucas Beckman continues to star in the Baie-Comeau goal, having stopped 117 of 125 shots throughout the series.

While the Eagles have had trouble finding the back of the net, they have received strong goaltending at home as well with Jakub Milota stopping 55 of 59 shots in the last two games. The penalty kill has also been a strength, killing 14 of 15 Baie-Comeau power plays.

Here's what else you need to know ahead of tonight's game!

BUY TICKETS: https://shorturl.at/UVbFy

50/50: https://rafflebox.ca/raffle/cbeagles

Venue: Centre 200, Sydney, NS

Puck drop: 7 PM AST

Web coverage: https://watch.chl.ca

Radio Coverage: 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

Twitter: @cbehockey

Live stats: https://chl.ca/lhjmq-eagles/gamecentre/31789/

