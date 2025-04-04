Monumental Mooseheads Performance in Game 5 Win

April 4, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax, Nova Scotia - QMJHL game between the Halifax Mooseheads and Drummondville Voltigeurs on April 4, 2025, at the Scotiabank Center in Halifax, Nova Scotia. (Trevor MacMillan/Halifax Mooseheads)

The Halifax Mooseheads are one win away from securing a spot in Round 2 of the QMJHL Playoffs after an absolute thriller of a victory on Friday night in Game 5 at Scotiabank Centre.

The atmosphere was electric from start to finish both on the ice and in the stands as 6,760 fans made the noise of what sounded like 10,000+ and helped coax the Herd to a 4-2 win to take a 3-games-to-2 series lead. The Mooseheads, are the first 16th seed in the QMJHL to ever win three games in a series and will have a chance to close it out in Drummondville where the series will shift for Game 6 on Monday and - if necessary, Game 7 on Tuesday.

Jacob Steinman was once again the backbone of the team by making 29 saves while his teammates in front of him played an extremely physical and up-tempo game while coming up with clutch goals. Lincoln Waugh's first goal in a Mooseheads uniform was the game-winner while overage players Braeden MacPhee and Brady Schultz also scored and Liam Kilfoil sealed the win with an empty net goal with 1:22 to go in the game.

It was the big guns of Drummondville who opened the scoring in the game as Erhan Gauthier scored his sixth goal of the series with Sam Oliver and Luke Woodworth getting the assists on the power play tally. The goal came midway through the opening period but did not diminish the gusto shown by the hometown Mooseheads who continued to throw everything they had at the visitors. Captain Brady Schultz had Scotiabank Centre rocking when he netted the equalizer with only 37 seconds to go in the first period and the Herd rode an emotional high into the intermission.

Braeden MacPhee willed this one across the line.

In the second period with Steinman still providing insurance in one end, the Moose found a way to get their first lead of the night when Schultz sprung MacPhee streaking down the right side and he knocked in his own rebound behind Voltigeurs goalie Louis-Felix Charrois for a 2-1 advantage with 7:15 remaining in the stanza. Jacob Steinman also picked up an assist on the play as all three 20-year-olds combined for the goal. The Halifax lead stood up until 7:38 into the third period when the Volts tied the score 2-2 on a Yoan Tasse goal to get the hearts of Moose fans thumping a little harder. However, Lincoln Waugh didn't leave them worrying for too long as he spun and let a shot fly from between the circle and the blueline that somehow beat Charrois for the permanent lead and the relentlessness of the Herd continued right up until the buzzer. Kilfoil ripped in an empty net goal from the blueline and the crowd collectively exhaled and celebrated all at once as they realized that Halifax will not have two chances at finishing off the series with a potential major upset.

The game was not without some adversity for the Mooseheads though as they lost forwards Callum Aucoin and Caylen Blake to upper body injuries. The extent of their injuries was unknown after the game and they are listed as day-to-day.

Game 6 will be held at Drummondville's Marcel Dionne Centre at 8pm ADT on Monday while Game 7 would go Tuesday if needed, also at 8pm ADT. Fans can watch the stream on CHL TV or listen live on 95.7 NewsRadio.

