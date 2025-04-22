2025 QMJHL Draft Lottery to be Held on RDS on April 23

April 22, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax Mooseheads News Release







The lottery to determine the order of selection for the next QMJHL Entry Draft, presented by Fenplast, will take place on Wednesday, April 23, at 6:30 pm ET. The lottery will take place on a special edition of RDS' television show, the 5 à 7.

The Victoriaville Tigres, Saint John Sea Dogs, Halifax Mooseheads, Newfoundland Regiment and Québec Remparts each have a chance of drafting first overall on June 6, in Québec City.

Here are the odds for each team:

18th position: Victoriaville - 9 balls - 43%

17th position: Saint John - 6 balls - 28%

16th position: Halifax - 3 balls - 14%

15th position: Newfoundland (from Gatineau) - 2 balls - 10%

14th position: Québec - 1 ball - 5%

Most recent first overall pick of the above teams:

Victoriaville: Cosmo DuPaul, 1992

Saint John: Joshua Roy, 2019

Halifax: Benoit-Olivier Groulx, 2016

Newfoundland: Jonathan Girard, 1996(for Laval, before the team moved to Bathurst)

Québec: Maddox Dagenais, 2024

Martin Lavallée, Assistant to QMJHL Commissioner Mario Cecchini, will be in charge of the lottery, which will take place under the supervision of the Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton firm.

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from April 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.