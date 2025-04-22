2025 QMJHL Draft Lottery to be Held on RDS on April 23
April 22, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)
Halifax Mooseheads News Release
The lottery to determine the order of selection for the next QMJHL Entry Draft, presented by Fenplast, will take place on Wednesday, April 23, at 6:30 pm ET. The lottery will take place on a special edition of RDS' television show, the 5 à 7.
The Victoriaville Tigres, Saint John Sea Dogs, Halifax Mooseheads, Newfoundland Regiment and Québec Remparts each have a chance of drafting first overall on June 6, in Québec City.
Here are the odds for each team:
18th position: Victoriaville - 9 balls - 43%
17th position: Saint John - 6 balls - 28%
16th position: Halifax - 3 balls - 14%
15th position: Newfoundland (from Gatineau) - 2 balls - 10%
14th position: Québec - 1 ball - 5%
Most recent first overall pick of the above teams:
Victoriaville: Cosmo DuPaul, 1992
Saint John: Joshua Roy, 2019
Halifax: Benoit-Olivier Groulx, 2016
Newfoundland: Jonathan Girard, 1996(for Laval, before the team moved to Bathurst)
Québec: Maddox Dagenais, 2024
Martin Lavallée, Assistant to QMJHL Commissioner Mario Cecchini, will be in charge of the lottery, which will take place under the supervision of the Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton firm.
