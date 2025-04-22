Mooseheads' Kilfoil Added to Canada's U18 World Championships Roster

April 22, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax Mooseheads News Release







Hockey Canada has added Halifax Mooseheads forward Liam Kilfoil to its U18 World Championships pre-tournament camp roster.

In his second QMJHL season, Kilfoil played 62 games and had a career high 21 goals and 46 points. In the postseason, he had five more points in 11 contests as the Herd reached the second round.

In 124 games with Halifax, Kilfoil has tallied 66 career points.

The 2025 IIHF U18 Men's World Championship kicks off on April 23, with Canada taking on Slovakia, Latvia, Finland, and Norway in the preliminary round before the tournament concludes with the medal games on May 3. TSN and RDS, the official broadcast partners of Hockey Canada, will broadcast 16 tournament games, including all Team Canada preliminary-round games, as well as the quarterfinals, semifinals, and medal games.

Fellow Mooseheads teammate Carlos Handel has also joined the German roster in Group B.

For more information on the 2025 IIHF U18 Men's World Championship, please visit the official tournament website atIIHF.com.

20 CHL PLAYERS NAMED TO CANADA'S NATIONAL MEN'S U18 ROSTER

Goaltenders (3)

Colin Ellsworth(Guelph Storm / OHL)

Burke Hood(Vancouver Giants / WHL)

Jack Ivankovic(Brampton Steelheads / OHL)

Defencemen (6)

Quinn Beauchesne(Guelph Storm / OHL)

Carson Carels(Prince George Cougars / WHL)

Cameron Chartrand(Saint John Sea Dogs / QMJHL)

Ryan Lin(Vancouver Giants / WHL)

Jackson Smith(Tri-City Americans / WHL)

Xavier Villeneuve(Blainville-Boisbriand Armada / QMJHL)

Forwards (11)

Braeden Cootes(Seattle Thunderbirds / WHL)

Ethan Czata(Niagara IceDogs / OHL)

Alessandro Di Iorio(Sarnia Sting / OHL)

Beckham Edwards(Sarnia Sting / OHL)

Lev Katzin(Guelph Storm / OHL)

Liam Kilfoil (Halifax Mooseheads / QMJHL)

Brady Martin(Soo Greyhounds / OHL)

Pierce Mbuyi(Owen Sound Attack / OHL)

Ryan Roobroeck(Niagara IceDogs / OHL)

Cameron Schmidt(Vancouver Giants / WHL)

Braidy Wassilyn(Niagara IceDogs / OHL)

Michael Misa (Saginaw Spirit / OHL) was invited but unable to participate in camp

