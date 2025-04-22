Cats Face a Semifinal Dogfight with Huskies

April 22, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







It's the best in the East versus the West Division champs as the Wildcats meet the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies in the QMJHL semifinals! These cats & dogs have battled 3 previous times in the Playoffs, with the Huskies holding a 2-1 edge - 2005 - ROU 4 MON 2; 2010 - MON 4 ROU 1; and 2016 - ROU 4 MON 2.

Reminder: It's a BLACKOUT!Fans are encouraged towear blackto all Cats home games.

The Wildcats (53-9-2-0, 108 pts) come into Round 3 healthy & fairly rested after a 5-game series win over Baie-Comeau. The Cats took the first 2 games at home, before the Drakkar came alive in Game 3. Games 4 & 5 were tightly contested with Moncton grabbing a 2OT win, then needing a late game-winner from Preston Lounsbury to finally sink the Drakkar.

Cats super sophomore Caleb Desnoyers leads the way for the Cats & the QMJHL with 20 points (6G, 14A) in just 9 games. Gabe Smith sits second in team scoring with 4 goals & 7 assists. Julius Sumpf (7G, 3A), Juraj Pekarcik (5G, 5A) and Etienne Morin (1G, 9A) are right behind Smith with 10 points each.

WIldcat goalie tandem Mathis Rousseau (2.40 GAA, .902 SV%) & Rudy Guimond (2.03 GAA, .922 SV%) have shared the 8 Playoff victories. Guimond has 5 and Rousseau 3.

The Cats & Huskies met twice this season with Rouyn-Noranda taking both - 4-1 on DEC 7 at the Den, then 6-5 on JAN 11 at the Aréna Glencore. Husky Bill Zonnon had a 5-pt night in the 2nd game, with Cats Juraj Pekarcik adding a hattrick for Moncton.

The 2024-2025 Huskies (37-19-3-5, 82 Pts) entered the Playoffs as the 2nd seed in the West, and finished 6th overall in league play. Rouyn-Noranda dispatched the Olympiques in 5 games and rolled over Halifax (who upset the Drummondville Voltigeurs in 7 games) in a 4-0 sweep. Like the Wildcats, they have an 8-1 Playoff record through 2 rounds.

Rouyn-Noranda boast many offensive weapons. Power forward & highly-rated NHL Draft prospect Bill Zonnon sits 6th in QMJHL Playoff scoring with 12 points (6G, 6A), followed closely by former Titan defenceman Ty Higgins (3G, 8A) and winger Antonin Verreault (2G, 9A) with 11 each.

The Huskies are tough to beat in net - rookie goalie Samuel Meloche put up 30 wins in the regular season and has an 8-1 Playoff record to go with his Q-leading 1.41 GAA and .932 save %.

Don't miss the Cats in QMJHL semifinal action - Yes, it's down to just 4 teams! Tickets will go fast, so buy early.

Save on tickets with a Family 4-Pack - 2 adults & 2 youths for $69.64 +tax/fees. Add extra youths for $17.41 each. Available at the Avenir Centre Box Office or ticketmaster.ca.

Take advantage of new60 Minute Powerplaypricing at the Avenir Centre -$4 hot dogs, $3 Aquafina bottles of water, and $5.75 Moosehead Light & Alpine(355mL cans). The Avenir Centredoors open at 5:30pm- prices in effectfor 60 minutes after doors openfor the game (5:30 to 6:30pm).

Our 50/50 raffle has a $25,000 jackpot guarantee.

The Moose Light Ice Level Barwill not be set up for this game, as seating will be available behind the net.

THINGS TO KNOW FOR THURSDAY

The 50/50 raffle has a$25,000 Jackpotguarantee. Don't forget tobuy your raffle tickets onlinenow or at the game. We accept cash, debit, Visa or Mastercard at the arena.

DJ Psycadelix & Lynden Steeves on the Wildcats organ

Access your season seats or flex tickets through your TicketmasterWildcats Account Manager.

Avenir Centre doors open at 5:30pm.

Check out theposter stationin the Avenir Centre lobby - kids can make their own signs for the game!

The Roar Store Item of the Game is blue Wildcats crewneck! - get 20% off!

TheJersey Raffleis for a white #15 COLLARD game-worn autographed jersey.

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from April 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.