QMJHL Lottery on RDS on April 23
April 22, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release
Boucherville, QC - The lottery to determine the order of selection for the next QMJHL Draft, presented by Fenplast, will take place on Wednesday, April 23, 6:30 pm, on RDS during the 5 à 7.
The Victoriaville Tigres, Saint John Sea Dogs, Halifax Mooseheads, Newfoundland Regiment and Québec Remparts will all be in the lottery and all have a chance of drafting first overall on June 6 in Quebec City.
Here are the odds for each team:
18th position: Victoriaville - 9 balls - 43%
17th position: Saint John - 6 balls - 28%
16th position: Halifax - 3 balls - 14%
15th position: Newfoundland (from Gatineau) - 2 balls - 10%
14th position: Québec - 1 ball - 5%
Most recent first overall pick of teams in the abacus:
Victoriaville: Cosmo DuPaul, 1992
Saint John: Joshua Roy, 2019
Halifax: Benoit-Olivier Groulx, 2016
Newfoundland: Jonathan Girard, 1996 (for Laval, before the team moved to Bathurst, now to Newfoundland)
Québec: Maddox Dagenais, 2024
Martin Lavallée, assistant to QMJHL Commissioner Mario Cecchini, will be in charge of the lottery, which will take place under the supervision of Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton.
