Drakkar Blank Eagles to Take Control of Series

April 2, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

NOTES

- Raoul Boilard's goal late in the first period proved to be the winner as the Baie-Comeau Drakkar defeated the Cape Breton Eagles 4-0 Wednesday night at Centre 200. The Drakkar now lead the series 3-1.

- Lucas Beckman stopped all 30 shots in the win, while Jakub Milota stopped 32 of 35 shots in addition to an empty net goal.

- Justin Gendron's empty net goal was his second of the game, while both Raoul Boilard & Samuel Boisvert each notched a goal and an assist.

Baie-Comeau carried the early portion of the game, outshooting the Eagles 14-4 in the opening period. The reward came late when the Boilard brothers teamed up for a goal. Jules won a battle for the puck behind the goal, sent it to Raoul at the side of the net to beat Milota for the first goal of the game. Moments later, Baie-Comeau had an opportunity to double the lead but a breakway from Louis-Charles Plourde was denied by Milota.

The Eagles outshot the Drakkar in the second period, and carried the second half of the middle stanza but the only goal of the period went the way of the visitors. Before the five minute mark, an Oliver Samson shot found its way to the side of the net and Gendron cashed in on the rebound. Baie-Comeau took a 2-0 lead into the second break.

The script was the similar in the third period, with the Drakkar scoring an early goal. At the 2:30 mark Samuel Boisvert won the battle for a loose puck in the blue paint, pushing it over the goal line. In the final four minutes, Milota was lifted for an extra attacker but the Eagles could get no closer as Gendron hit the empty net for his second goal of the game.

The Eagles will look to extend series when the action resumes on Friday night at Centre 200! Puck drop is at 7 PM.

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Lucas Beckman (Baie-Comeau) 30 saves on 30 shots

2. Lewis Gendron (Cape Breton) 2 shots, 16/26 on faceoffs

3. Samuel Boisvert (Baie-Comeau) 1 goal, 1 assist, +2

Scratches For Cape Breton: Nathan Plouffe (injury), Logan Quinn, Carson Griffin, Loic Mburanumwe

Scratches For Baie-Comeau: Alexis Bernier (injury), Justin Poirier (injury), Alexis Michaud (injury), Drew Allison (injury), Mattias Gilbert (injury)

Final Shots On Goal: 36-30 in favour of Baie-Comeau

Cape Breton Power Play: 0/5

Baie-Comeau Power Play: 0/4

