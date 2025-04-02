Cats Advance to Round 2 with Sweep of Remparts

April 2, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







The Moncton Wildcats storied season continued Wednesday night in Quebec City with a 4-3 victory over the the Quebec Remparts to take the QMJHL First Round series in four straight games.

The Cats jumped to a 3-0 first period lead on goals by Gabe Smith (4th), Maxime Cote (1st) and Juraj Pekarcik (1st). The Remparts scored a pair of second period goals to make it 3-2. In the third, Alex Mercier's powerplay goal proved to be the game-winner before 8,500 fans at the Videotron Centre.

Caleb Desnoyers and Loke Johansson each had a pair of assists for the victorious Wildcats.

Quebec scored a late goal to pull to within one but couldn't get the equalizer past Cats goaltender Rudy Guimond. Guimond remains undefeated this season with a 20-save performance. The Cats won the first three games 4-3 OT, 4-0 and 4-3 OT.

Moncton advances to Round 2 of the Gilles-Courteau Trophy playoffs against a 'yet to be determined' opponent from the Eastern Conference.

THREE STARS:

1 #5 ETIENNE MORIN (1A)

2 Andreas Straka, QUE

3 #10 ALEX MERCIER (1G,1A)

