Eagles Look to Even Series against Drakkar Tonight at Centre 200

April 2, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







Following last night, it's a brand new series and the Cape Breton Eagles are looking to keep the momentum going in game four tonight against the Baie-Comeau Drakkar. Following last night's 5-1 victory, the Eagles have a chance to tie the series at 2-2 tonight.

The Eagles received contributions from all comers last night. Largely held off the scoresheet in Baie-Comeau, it was a big night for Jacob Newcombe (two goals) and Cam Squires (two assists). Cole Burbidge scored his first goal of the series, and has a point in all three games, while Andrew Brown continues to lead the team in points after an assist was his fourth point of the series.

Two changes to the Cape Breton lineup paid dividends: Lucas Romeo returned to the Eagles lineup after having missed five games due to injury, and he scored a goal while registering four hits. Jakub Milota made his playoff debut in goal, and while not tested frequently, he answered when needed and made 23 saves in the win. Another key to the Eagles win was the power play, going 2/5. The Eagles penalty kill has been strong throughout the series, killing off all 11 Drakkar power plays.

Baie-Comeau's lone goal was a short handed goal by Matyas Melovsky. It was the first point of the series for Melovsky, who led the Drakkar in the scoring in the regular season. Skogen Schrott, the surprise of the first two games with three goals, found himself in penalty trouble taking five minor penalties, and was in a line shakeup as he was moved to the third line while Justin Gendron was moved to the first line in the later part of the game.

Here's what else you need to know ahead of tonight's game!

BUY TICKETS: https://shorturl.at/UVbFy

50/50: https://rafflebox.ca/raffle/cbeagles

Venue: Centre 200, Sydney, NS

Puck drop: 7 PM AST

Web coverage: https://watch.chl.ca

Radio Coverage: 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

Twitter: @cbehockey

Live stats: https://chl.ca/lhjmq-eagles/gamecentre/31789/

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from April 2, 2025

Eagles Look to Even Series against Drakkar Tonight at Centre 200 - Cape Breton Eagles

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.