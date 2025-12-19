Eagles Deal Lavoie to Saguenéens

Published on December 19, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







The Cape Breton Eagles have traded 19-year-old defenseman and Captain Tomas Lavoie to the Chicoutimi Saguenéens in exchange for five total draft picks.

Lavoie was drafted first overall by the Eagles in the 2022 QMJHL Draft. Over the past 3 and a half seasons he scored 25 goals and added 91 assists totaling at 116 career points in 208 career games. Lavoie was selected 89th overall in the 2024 NHL Draft by the Utah Mammoth.

"This was an extremely tough decision for our organization." said Eagles General Manager Sylvain Couturier. "Given the quality of player and, more importantly, the quality of person he is made this a really tough decision. We arrived in Cape Breton at the same time and built a very close relationship, and from day one he never hesitated to come here and fully embrace our community. He represented this organization with class in everything he did and will always be an ambassador of the Cape Breton Eagles. Ultimately, while these decisions are never easy, we have a responsibility to do what's best for the organization, and the return we received made the most sense moving forward. We're also happy that we were able to trade him to a contender and to a place where he wanted to finish his junior career."

"On behalf of the entire Cape Breton Eagles organization, I want to sincerely thank Tomas for everything he has given our team and our community." says Eagles Majority Owner Irwin Simon. "From the moment he arrived in Cape Breton, he carried himself with pride, professionalism, and a genuine commitment to his teammates, quickly becoming a part of our Eagles family.

Beyond his impact on the ice, Tomas' character, work ethic, and respect for those around him set an example for everyone in our room. While his time with us may have been short, the impression he left on our players and our organization will last. We wish Tomas nothing but success as he takes the next step in his career."

"I would personally like to thank the entire organization of the Cape Breton Eagles for what they did for me." Say Lavoie "It's been an honor wearing this jersey for the past 3.5 years and that's something I will forever be proud of. I would personally like to thank Irwin, Trevor and Sylvain on how they treated my family and I; it's been nothing but perfect. To my coaches, thanks for believing in me and dressing me up every night to go fly on the ice. To my teammates, nothing but good memories and friendship that will last long. To Aidan, you've been on my side since day one and you've been the best. To Colton, even though we're joking a lot, you've been unreal for me with any little injuries. To the business office, thanks to everyone who made sure we had everything we needed. To the fans, you guys have been great to me since day one I got in Cape Breton and keep supporting this team, you guys are the 7th player. There are so many people I can thanks right now, but this message would be too long, but one thing I want to say is THANK YOU. Once an Eagle, Always an Eagle."

Tomas Lavoie currently ranks:

19th All-Time in Eagles Games Played (208)

6th All-Time in Eagles Defenseman Games Played (208)

5th All-Time in Eagles Defenseman Points (116)

T-6th All-Time in Eagles Defenseman Goals (25)

4th All-Time in Eagles Defenseman Assists (91)







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from December 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.