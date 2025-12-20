Eagles Announce Roster Moves

Published on December 20, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







The Cape Breton Eagles have made the following roster moves:

We have acquired Forward Olivier Laverdière (F) [2007] from the Victoriaville Tigres in exchange for a 2028 6th Round Pick (CAP) and have acquired defenseman Brady Flynn (D) [2006] in exchange for a 2027 4th Round Pick (CAP).

Olivier is in his 2nd season in the QMJHL playing 81 career games scoring 25 points in those two seasons. He is a fifth-round pick in the 2023 QMJHL Draft.

Brady is also in his second season, playing 38 games with the Tigres. The 6'3 ¬Â³ defender has 3 points in the QMJHL.

We've acquired a 2026 6th Round Pick (CHA) from the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada for a 2026 7th Round Pick (CHI). This trade completes the Jakub Milota trade in the summer.

We have also reassigned Defenseman Braeden van Gelder this morning. Braeden was signed with the Eagles on November 1st, 2025. He played 7 games with the Eagles, and we wish him the best of luck.

Eagles return to action on December 28th to take on the Moncton Wildcats.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from December 20, 2025

