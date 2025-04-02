Jacob Steinman's 51 Saves Not Enough in Game 4 Loss

April 2, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Goalie Jacob Steinman did everything he could for the Halifax Mooseheads in Wednesday's Game 4 as the Scotiabank Centre crowd witnessed him make 51 saves in a losing effort against Drummondville. Ethan Gauthier of the Voltigeurs scored a hat trick while Bridgewater's Luke Woodworth added three assists and the visitors scored a 3-1 victory to even the Round 1 series at two-games-apiece.

The 51 saves and 54 shots against both rank fourth in Mooseheads playoff history for stops by a goalie and the 20-year-old received a standing ovation from 6,223 fans who stood and cheered after a flurry of stops at the end of a second period Mooseheads penalty kill. Steinman played 35:08 minutes of shutout hockey before Gauthier solved him on a shorthanded, two-on-one rush. Halifax was drastically outshot all night and giving up the shorthanded tally appeared to take some extra wind out of their sails with the club desperately wanting to get a goal to reward the yeoman's work by their netminder.

Gauthier buried the eventual game-winner with six second left in a Danny Walters slashing penalty to make it a 2-0 game just 72 seconds into the third period. Steinman and the Moose hung around and despite only putting 17 shots on goal all evening, found a way to keep hope alive when defenceman Owen Phillips rushed the net to score his first career playoff goal with 8:48 to go in regulation. The Phillips tally was assisted by call-up and fellow blueliner Ryan Fletcher and forward Shawn Carrier and cut the deficit to 2-1.

Unfortunately the Volts, as they have done often, had a near immediate reply when Gauthier completed the hat trick a little over a minute later to push their lead to 3-1. Halifax pulled Steinman for the extra attacker in the dying minutes but could not mount any sort of pressure as Drummondville put the clamps on their second consecutive win.

The road teams have won all four games of the series so far and the Mooseheads will look to snap that trend on Friday night at 7pm in the final home game of the series at Scotiabank Centre. Tickets for Game 5 are on sale now at Ticketmaster.ca.

