Tomas Lavoie Signs with Utah

April 2, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







The National Hockey League's Utah Hockey Club announced today they have signed Eagles defenceman Tomas Lavoie to a three-year entry level contract.

Lavoie, 19, was drafted in the third round, 89th overall by Utah in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft last June and has since put up a career best 15 goals and 44 assists in his third year with the Eagles.

"The 6-foot-4, 215-pound defenseman ranked second in goals, tied for first in game-winning goals (4) and fourth in assists, points and power-play assists (19) among all QMJHL blueliners during the regular season. A three-time selection to the league's Team of the Week, Lavoie found the scoresheet in 35 of his 60 contests and posted 13 multi-point performances"

