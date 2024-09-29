Eagles Earn First Point of Season in Shootout Loss to Sea Dogs

September 29, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







NOTES FROM THE GAME

- Defenseman Nate Tivey was the lone skater to find the back of the net in a nine round shootout as the Saint John Sea Dogs defeated the Cape Breton Eagles 2-1 on Sunday afternoon in Sydney. Regulation saw Cape Breton's Tomas Lavoie and Saint John's Dylan Rozzi light the lamp.

- It was the first game of the season for Lavoie after his return from Utah Hockey Club's training camp. He was the game's first star, registering five shots and five hits.

- Recalled Eagles forward Jacob Hartlin, who made his QMJHL debut on Friday, remained in the Eagles lineup with injuries in the forward core.

- The Eagles scored the first goal of the game for the fourth consecutive time this season.

Saint John had control in the opening minutes, outshooting the Eagles 3-0, but the home side shook it off and took the lead when a Lavoie blast went into the top corner over Saint John goaltender Charles-Édward Gravel. Both teams had plenty of opportunity in the opening period with the Eagles outshooting the Dogs 12-11, and taking a 1-0 lead heading into the second stanza.

Special teams was a mixed bag for the Eagles in the second period. In the early stages, the Eagles were able to kill off a double minor for high sticking given to Callum Aucoin. With Matthew MacLean in the penalty box not long after, the Eagles had a power play opportunity. As the penalty ticked down, Saint John's Dylan Rozzi raced in on a shorthanded breakaway- as MacLean left the box, Rozzi beat Jakob Milota low for his first career goal.

Saint John outshot Cape Breton 13-4 in the second period, but the Eagles returned the favour in the third outshooting Saint John 12-4. However neither team was able to pull ahead in the third period.

Shots were harder to come by- just two a piece- in the overtime period, setting the stage for a shootout that saw the goaltenders shine. Through eight rounds, not a single shooter had scored with many opportunities missing the net. After Cape Breton's Xavier Daigle was denied.in round nine, Tivey found the back of the net to secure the win for the visitors.

It will be a playoff rematch this Friday night at Centre 200 as the Eagles take on the Rimouski Océanic, who will make their lone visit of the season to Centre 200. The 2025 Memorial Cup hosts bring a star studded team with five NHL drafted players including reigning QMJHL MVP Mathieu Cataford (Vegas), Spencer Gill (Philadelphia), and Luke Coughlin (Florida).

Puck drop is at 7 PM. Tickets can be purchased at https://shorturl.at/fg3aB They are also available for purchase in person at the Centre 200 box office and by the phone during box office hours at 902-564-2200

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Tomas Lavoie (Cape Breton) 1 goal, 5 hits, 5 shots

2. Jakob Milota (Cape Breton) 29 saves on 30 shots

3. Charles-Édward Gravel (Saint John) 29 saves on 30 shots

Scratches For Cape Breton: Cam Squires (injury), Angelo Fullerton (injury), Brayden Schmitt (injury), Noah Larochelle (injury), Carson Griffin (illness), Logan Quinn

Scratches For Saint John: Cruz Scanzano, Egan Beveridge, Julien Bonnet, Matteo Mann (NHL training camp), Coen Miller (injury)

Final Shots On Goal: 30-30

Cape Breton Power Play: 0/4

Saint John Power Play: 0/2

