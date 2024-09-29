Islanders Fall 6-2 to Sea Dogs

September 29, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Charlottetown Islanders couldn't recover from an early deficit, losing 6-2 to the Saint John Sea Dogs on Friday night. Despite outshooting the Sea Dogs 47-33 and a strong third-period effort.

Saint John took control early, scoring two goals within the first six minutes. A one-timer on the powerplay gave them the lead, followed quickly by another. The Islanders struggled to recover and despite evening the shots, Saint John added a third late to lead 3-0 after one.

The Islanders' powerplay couldn't convert early in the second, and turnovers continued to haunt them. Saint John made it 4-0 with a second powerplay goal and added another late, making it 5-0 after two periods.

In the third period, the Islanders came out with renewed energy. Despite the scoreline, they managed to dictate the pace and generate quality chances. Their hard work finally paid off when they broke Gravel's shutout early in the frame to make it 5-1 through a hard-worked goal by #13 Matt Butler. The momentum swung the Isles' way for a brief moment, but Saint John's Tyler Peddle capped off his night with a hat trick. Scoring against the run of play to restore a five-goal cushion at 6-1.

The Islanders continued to press, earning a late powerplay leading to Alexis Michaud rifling home a one-timer to make it 6-2 with 5:41 remaining. The Isles nearly added another, but a close chance was denied after a video review confirmed the puck hadn't fully crossed the line.

Despite the loss, the Islanders' strong third period offers hope as they look ahead to games away at Acadie-Bathurst on Sunday and back at home Monday afternoon vs. the Halifax Mooseheads.

Key Takeaways:

-Tyler Peddle was the star for Saint John, completing a hat trick in his return from NHL training camp.

-Captain Marcus Kearsey made his season debut for the Islanders but couldn't turn the tide.

-Charlottetown went 1/5 on the powerplay, while Saint John capitalized on 2/4 opportunities.

