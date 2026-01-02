Islanders Reassign D Maxwell Jardine to Summerside Capitals

The Charlottetown Islanders have announced that defenceman Max Jardine has been reassigned to the Summerside Capitals (MHL).

Jardine has made a lasting impact on the Islanders organization since joining the team during the 2023-24 season. Now in his third season with the club, the veteran blueliner has appeared in 112 games wearing Islanders colours, establishing himself as a steady, reliable presence on the back end and a respected leader in the dressing room.

The Charlottetown Islanders would like to sincerely thank Max Jardine for everything he has given to the organization and the community, both on and off the ice. We wish him nothing but the best of luck with the Summerside Capitals and continued success in the next chapter of his hockey journey.

General Manager & Head Coach Jim Hulton:

We have made the very difficult decision to reassign Max to the Summerside Caps. This business is filled with difficult decisions, but this has been particularly hard due to the character & integrity that Max possesses. He has been an outstanding teammate, leader & community representative during his tenure with the Islanders.

We wish Max many future successes in his hockey endeavours and thank him for his countless contributions to our organization.

Beyond his contributions on the ice, Jardine's legacy with the Islanders extends far deeper. Last season, he was named the CHL Humanitarian of the Year, an extraordinary honour that speaks to his character, commitment, and leadership within the community.

Jardine has been heavily involved in numerous community initiatives across Prince Edward Island. His work includes launching a major partnership with Special Olympics PEI, helping raise $5,000, and participating in minor hockey practices to support young players through mentorship and autograph signings. At Andrews Hockey Academy, he assisted in developing student-athletes' on-ice skills while also helping foster leadership qualities and supporting practice logistics.

His community involvement also includes supporting Make-A-Wish, where he helped promote and achieve a $10,000 fundraising goal to grant a child's wish, as well as working with Crime Stoppers on anti-bullying campaigns in local schools. Jardine has regularly volunteered at minor hockey jamborees and community events, consistently demonstrating generosity and genuine care for those around him. Even during the off-season, he has remained active by supporting youth hockey and baseball camps, participating in the annual Special Olympics Gala, and contributing to initiatives benefiting the IWK Foundation.

Adding to his unique Islanders resume, Jardine is also a member of the Charlottetown Islanders baseball team, where he is a back-to-back champion.







