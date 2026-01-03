Eagles Open 2026 With Matchup Against Charlottetown Islanders

Published on January 2, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







Third place in the QMJHL's Eastern Conference is on the line as the battle of Maritime islands takes place at Centre 200. For the first time in the 2025-26 season, the Charlottetown Islanders visit Sydney, and it's the first game for both clubs in the year 2026.

Both teams are looking to bounce back from a year ending loss on the 31st. Wednesday's defeat against Halifax was just the second regulation loss the Eagles suffered in the month of December. Eagles star forward Romain Litalien was held pointless in the loss, snapping an eight-game point streak. Captain Lewis Gendron picked up an assist, continuing an impressive run that has seen him collect 25 points in 13 games.

Charlottetown's offense has slowed down in recent outings, although Ross Campbell, brother of former Eagle Jack Campbell, has eight points in his last six games. Another key name up front is former Eagle Will Shields, who with 16 goals is second in goal scoring on his team to overager Nathan Leek.

On the backend, today marks the first Centre 200 appearance for Brady Peddle. The third-round draft pick of the Pittsburgh Penguins has made his way to the QMJHL following the rule changes regarding NCAA eligibility. A trio of Islanders are optimistic they may join Peddle as draftees: forwards Nikita Voyaga & Nolan Duskocy along with defenseman Émile-Alexandro Lemieux-Goupil have been ranked by NHL Central Scouting for the 2026 draft. Voyaga leads the pack with a "C" ranking (indicating potential to be drafted in the fourth or fifth round of the NHL draft).

Here's what else you need to know ahead of tonight's game!

CHARLOTTETOWN CAPE BRETON

T3rd Eastern Conference, 17-13-1-5 (Away: 8-9-0-3) RECORD T3rd Eastern Conference, 17-11-1-5 (Home: 6-7-1-3)

0-1-0-0 CURRENT STREAK 0-1-0-0

116GF/134GA GOALS FOR/GOALS AGAINST 99GF/100GA

1-0-0-1 SEASON SERIES 1-0-0-1

Wednesday, Charlottetown 1 @ Moncton 6 LAST GAME RESULT Wednesday, Halifax 5 @ Cape Breton 2

Nathan Leek (41 points in 36 games) LEADING SCORER Lewis Gendron (40 points in 34 games)

9th, 21%, Away: 13th, 17.6% POWER PLAY 10th, 19% Home: 12th, 18.5%

14th, 76.6%. Away: 11th, 76.8% PENALTY KILL 1st, 87.4% Home: 4th, 84.2%

