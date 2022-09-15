Wichita Wind Surge to Host Two USD 259 High School Football Games

The Wichita Wind Surge announced today they will add two USD 259 high school football games to schedule - West High v. Northwest will be played on Friday, October 14 at 7 pm and South High v. West High on Friday, October 21st at 7 pm.

"Wichita Public Schools is excited for our players, coaches, and fans to be able to experience two football games at the Riverfront Stadium this fall season," said District Athletic Director, Kaleb Stoppel. "It is the hope that this is only the beginning, and all Wichita Public Schools' football teams and fans can experience games at the Riverfront Stadium in the future."

A huge supporter helping make these games possible is presenting sponsor, Mel Hambleton Ford. "I am so excited that Mel Hambelton Ford is the presenting sponsor for high school football at Riverfront Stadium," said Lisa Hambelton. "I believe sports are so important to the young people in our community and I am proud to be a part of this great opportunity!"

Tickets are $8 for the general public and $4 for respective schools with student ID's. Tickets can be purchased in person in advance at the Wind Surge Box Office located at 275 S. McLean Blvd, Wichita, KS 67213. Tickets can also be purchased the night of each game at the Delano entrance of Riverfont Stadium starting 90 minutes prior to kickoff. USD 259 and Riverfront Stadium admittance and safety protocols for sporting events will strictly be enforced.

