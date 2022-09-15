Collin Wiles Makes MLB Debut with Athletics

September 15, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - Former Riders pitcher Collin Wiles made his Major League debut with the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday, September 14th, against the Texas Rangers.

In his debut, Wiles came out of the bullpen, allowing two runs over 1.1 innings on three hits while striking out two and not walking a batter.

A former first-round selection of the Rangers in 2012, 53rd overall, Wiles pitched in parts of three seasons in Frisco. Between 2017, 2018 and 2019, Wiles pitched in 41 games for the Riders (making 36 starts) while owning a 9-16 record and 5.09 ERA. In 2017, Wiles was selected to the Texas League Mid-Season All-Star Team.

After throwing in Triple-A Round Rock in 2021 and going 7-2 with a 4.19 ERA, Wiles elected free agency and signed with the A's. In Triple-A Las Vegas, the Overland Park, Kansas native made 26 starts and went 9-11 with a 5.40 ERA.

Wiles becomes the 185th former Riders player to make his major league debut, joining Christian Lopes, Jacob Lemoine, Josh Smith, Ezequiel Duran, Steele Walker, Elier Hernandez, Charles Leblanc, Bubba Thompson, Cole Ragans and Josh Jung to become the 11th former RoughRiders player to crack the majors in 2022.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from September 15, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.