2022 Riders Playoff Tickets on Sale

September 15, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - In the final week of the regular season, the Frisco RoughRiders are in good standing to make the postseason and single-game playoff tickets are available now.

Should the RoughRiders make the playoffs, game one of the best-of-three South Division Championship Series against the first-half winners, the San Antonio Missions (San Diego Padres affiliate), would be on Tuesday, September 20th at 6:35 p.m. from Riders Field. Games two and three (if necessary) of the division series would be played in San Antonio.

Tickets can be purchased HERE for just $5 per ticket.

If the RoughRiders advance to the best-of-three Championship Series against the winner of the North Division Championship Series, Frisco will host game one on Sunday, September 25th at 4:05 p.m.

As of Thursday, September 15th, the RoughRiders are 2.5 games ahead of the Midland RockHounds with four games remaining and a magic number to clinch at two.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from September 15, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.