2022 Riders Playoff Tickets on Sale
September 15, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release
FRISCO, Texas - In the final week of the regular season, the Frisco RoughRiders are in good standing to make the postseason and single-game playoff tickets are available now.
Should the RoughRiders make the playoffs, game one of the best-of-three South Division Championship Series against the first-half winners, the San Antonio Missions (San Diego Padres affiliate), would be on Tuesday, September 20th at 6:35 p.m. from Riders Field. Games two and three (if necessary) of the division series would be played in San Antonio.
Tickets can be purchased HERE for just $5 per ticket.
If the RoughRiders advance to the best-of-three Championship Series against the winner of the North Division Championship Series, Frisco will host game one on Sunday, September 25th at 4:05 p.m.
As of Thursday, September 15th, the RoughRiders are 2.5 games ahead of the Midland RockHounds with four games remaining and a magic number to clinch at two.
For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.
• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...
Texas League Stories from September 15, 2022
- 2022 Riders Playoff Tickets on Sale - Frisco RoughRiders
- De Los Santos Launches Go-Ahead Homer in 9th - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Bradford, Offense Shines in Win over Naturals - Frisco RoughRiders
- Naturals Fall Behind Early in 9-2 Defeat by Roughriders - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Ornelas Homers and Drives in Three as Missions Fall to Amarillo - San Antonio Missions
- DeLoach Delivers Walk-Off Win in 10th - Arkansas Travelers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.