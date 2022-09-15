De Los Santos Launches Go-Ahead Homer in 9th

September 15, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







San Antonio, TX - The Amarillo Sod Poodles completed their second comeback win over the Missions to start the series on Wednesday night. A pair of big innings propelled the Sod Poodles to victory in San Antonio capped by the first Double-A homer for Deyvison De Los Santos in the top of the ninth inning.

San Antonio used a solo home run in the first inning and a two-run home run in the third as they built a 3-0 lead after three innings off Sod Poodles starter Bryce Jarvis. Like they did in the opening game of the series on Tuesday night, the Sod Poodles fought back.

Juan Centeno continued his tear against Missions' pitching, roping a double down the right-field line to begin the top of the fifth inning. A one-out walk placed runners on the corners for Andy Yerzy. The Sod Poodles catcher knocked in Centeno and collected the second Amarillo double of the inning. Jordan Lawlar drove in the second and third runs of the frame with a two-out, two-RBI single. The inning was kept alive thanks to the second walk issued by Missions pitching. A four-run inning was capped by a De Los Santos RBI single.

Jarvis responded after the two-run home run in the third to allow just one other hit over his final two innings pitched. The D-backs' No. 18 rated prospect finished the night with 5.0 IP with four hits and three earned runs. He issued a pair of walks but struck out three without a decision.

Justin Lewis relieved Jarvis, pitching just one inning and retired all three he faced including a strikeout. Amarillo managed two baserunners in the two innings following the four-run fifth but could not plate any insurance runs as two double plays kept the Sod Poodles from adding to their lead.

The newest addition to the Amarillo bullpen, Justin Martinez made his Double-A debut. The right-hander pitched two innings, allowing a pair of runs in his first inning. A two-out double made a pair of walks earlier in the inning hurt as the Missions re-gained a one-run advantage. He finished the night with four strikeouts of the 11 batters he faced, giving up three hits.

Amarillo was retired in order in the top of the eighth to put them down to their final at-bats chasing a one-run deficit.

Caleb Roberts led off the ninth inning with a triple off the wall in center field. A walk placed runners on the corners for the top of the order. Following a strikeout, Lawlar clutched up with a first pitch game-tying single on a line drive to left field. De Los Santos then cracked a towering three-run home run to straightaway left field to break the tie. Blaze Alexander went back-to-back with De Los Santos, launching an absolute no-doubter to left-center field as Amarillo put up a five spot in the top of the ninth.

Right-hander Brent Teller took the mound in a non-save situation and struck out the side in the bottom of the ninth to complete the comeback victory.

After taking the first two games to begin the series and keeping playoff hopes alive, Amarillo will look to win their third straight on Thursday night. RHP and D-backs' No. 11 rated prospect Slade Cecconi (7-6, 4.44 ERA) will get the start against RHP Thomas Eshelman (3-5, 4.91 ERA). First pitch from The Wolff is scheduled for 7:05 PM.

Notes:

Hey Dey: Arizona Diamondbacks No. 6 rated prospect, Deyvison De Los Santos had his Double-A coming out party on Wednesday night. He finished the game 3-for-5 with 4 RBI with his first Double-A home run. His 9th inning 3-run big fly plated the game-winning run for Amarillo in their comeback effort.

Cause The Law Said So: D-backs' No. 3 rated prospect Jordan Lawlar collected his second 3-hit night in an Amarillo uniform. He finished with three RBI for the game. Two of his three hits came in big moments as his 5th inning 2-RBI single tied the game at the time while he ambushed the first pitch he saw in the top of the 9th inning to square things up once again. It was his first 3-RBI performance in Double-A.

Cool, Calm, and Caleb: Caleb Roberts was the third Sod Poodles starter to tally a 3-hit night on Wednesday. He came a homer shy of the cycle and was the game-tying run after his leadoff triple in the top of the ninth. His three-bagger was his first at the Double-A level and his 6th in 152 professional games. Roberts, a fifth-round pick in the 2021 MLB Draft has four triples in the 2022 season which is tied for the 5th most in the D-backs' farm system this season.

Justin Time: RHP Justin Martinez made his Double-A debut on Wednesday night, earning the win in the process. Martinez was promoted to Amarillo on Tuesday and pitched two relief innings Wednesday against the Missions. He faced 11 batters, striking out four of them.

Comeback Kids: After coming from behind to earn wins in each of the first two games to begin the series, Amarillo improved to 8-53 when trailing after the 7th inning. The club did so Tuesday night as well, scoring three runs in the top of the 8th on Tuesday. Wednesday's 9-5 win was just the 4th win of the season when trailing after the 8th inning.

Carvis: Bryce Jarvis did not earn a decision in the win after giving Amarillo 5.0 IP with three earned runs on four hits. Two of those hits did all of the damage against Jarvis, giving up a solo and two-run home run. Jarvis left the game with the lead following a four-run top of the 5th inning.

RacKing Up Strikeouts: With 11 strikeouts as a pitching staff for the game, it tied for the most strikeouts in any game since August 19 when they punched out 12 Midland RockHounds.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from September 15, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.