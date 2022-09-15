Surge Make It Five in a Row

September 15, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Wichita Wind Surge News Release







Midland, TX- Eight runs on twelve hits led the Surge to an 8-6 win over the Midland RockHounds on Thursday evening as Wichita takes the first two games of the series. Wichita has won five in a row and improved to a season high nineteen games over .500.

The RockHounds struck first in the bottom of the first inning as JJ Schwarz hit an RBI double to score Zack Gelof and give Midland an early 1-0 lead.

The Surge responded with five runs in the second inning featuring RBI doubles from Dillion Tatum and Edouard Julien. Yunior Severino followed with an RBI single to score another run and stretch Wichita's lead to 5-1.

Midland scored three runs in the second inning as Max Schuemann hit an RBI double to score a run and Gelof followed with a double to bring two more in and cut the deficit to 5-4.

The Surge scored two runs in the fourth inning behind RBI hits from Alex Isola and Martin to extend the lead to 8-4. Martin finished the night one for three with two RBIs and a walk.

Notes: Yunior Severino extended his hit streak to 17 games, longest in Wind Surge history. DaShawn Keirsey extended his streak to eleven games .... Julien tallied his team-leading 32nd multi-hit game this season... The Surge improved to 33-31 on the road and 6-2 against the RockHounds this season...

Coming Up: The Wind Surge will resume action against the Midland RockHounds tomorrow, September 16th for a 7:00 first pitch. Daniel Gossett will get the start on the mound for Wichita and Trey Supak will take the hill for the RockHounds. The game will be carried by MiLB.com, and Windsurge.com.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from September 15, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.