Surge Make It Five in a Row
September 15, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Wichita Wind Surge News Release
Midland, TX- Eight runs on twelve hits led the Surge to an 8-6 win over the Midland RockHounds on Thursday evening as Wichita takes the first two games of the series. Wichita has won five in a row and improved to a season high nineteen games over .500.
The RockHounds struck first in the bottom of the first inning as JJ Schwarz hit an RBI double to score Zack Gelof and give Midland an early 1-0 lead.
The Surge responded with five runs in the second inning featuring RBI doubles from Dillion Tatum and Edouard Julien. Yunior Severino followed with an RBI single to score another run and stretch Wichita's lead to 5-1.
Midland scored three runs in the second inning as Max Schuemann hit an RBI double to score a run and Gelof followed with a double to bring two more in and cut the deficit to 5-4.
The Surge scored two runs in the fourth inning behind RBI hits from Alex Isola and Martin to extend the lead to 8-4. Martin finished the night one for three with two RBIs and a walk.
Notes: Yunior Severino extended his hit streak to 17 games, longest in Wind Surge history. DaShawn Keirsey extended his streak to eleven games .... Julien tallied his team-leading 32nd multi-hit game this season... The Surge improved to 33-31 on the road and 6-2 against the RockHounds this season...
Coming Up: The Wind Surge will resume action against the Midland RockHounds tomorrow, September 16th for a 7:00 first pitch. Daniel Gossett will get the start on the mound for Wichita and Trey Supak will take the hill for the RockHounds. The game will be carried by MiLB.com, and Windsurge.com.
• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...
Texas League Stories from September 15, 2022
- Rodriguez Doubles Twice, Flying Chanclas Lose to Amarillo - San Antonio Missions
- Rodriguez Doubles Twice, Flying Chanclas Lose to Amarillo - San Antonio Missions
- Naturals Top RoughRiders Behind Pair of Three-Run Frames - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Graceffo Nearly Perfect; Cards Blank Drillers, 8-0 - Springfield Cardinals
- Surge Make It Five in a Row - Wichita Wind Surge
- Vukovich Provides Game-Tying and Winning Runs in 6-2 Win - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Hooks Falter Late, Travs Comeback for 3-0 Series Lead - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Travs Rally in Eighth, Win Third Straight - Arkansas Travelers
- Drillers Shut Out By Graceffo And Cardinals - Tulsa Drillers
- Drillers Announce 2023 Schedule - Tulsa Drillers
- Collin Wiles Makes MLB Debut with Athletics - Frisco RoughRiders
- Wichita Wind Surge to Host Two USD 259 High School Football Games - Wichita Wind Surge
- 2022 Riders Playoff Tickets on Sale - Frisco RoughRiders
- De Los Santos Launches Go-Ahead Homer in 9th - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Bradford, Offense Shines in Win over Naturals - Frisco RoughRiders
- Naturals Fall Behind Early in 9-2 Defeat by Roughriders - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Ornelas Homers and Drives in Three as Missions Fall to Amarillo - San Antonio Missions
- DeLoach Delivers Walk-Off Win in 10th - Arkansas Travelers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Wichita Wind Surge Stories
- Surge Make It Five in a Row
- Wichita Wind Surge to Host Two USD 259 High School Football Games
- Surge Win, Clinch Division
- Wind Surge Insider
- Surge Blank Naturals, Win Series