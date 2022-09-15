Drillers Announce 2023 Schedule

The Tulsa Drillers still have games to play in the 2022 regular season and Texas League Playoffs, but today the team announced its full schedule for the 2023 season. The Drillers will open the 2023 campaign at home by hosting the San Antonio Missions at ONEOK Field on Thursday, April 6.

The Drillers will open the season with a brief, three-game home stand against the Missions with games also on Friday, April 7 and Saturday, April 8. Tulsa will have an off day on Easter Sunday, April 9 and another off day on Monday, April 10 before beginning its first road series the following day in Midland, Texas.

The 2023 Texas League schedule will follow a similar format to this season with a total of 138 games split evenly with 69 home games and 69 road games. Almost exclusively, the schedule will consist of six-game series that will run Tuesday through Sunday with Mondays typically being a league-wide off day.

The Drillers will play every other team in the Texas League in at least one series, with every team but Midland and Frisco coming to ONEOK Field.

The home schedule is highlighted by home games around three holiday weekends. The Drillers will host Northwest Arkansas on the Friday, Saturday and Sunday of Memorial Day Weekend as part of six-game home stand that will run May 23-28.

For the first time since the 2017 season, the Drillers will be home for July 4th. They will host Wichita on Independence Day in the opening game of six-game series that will run July 4-9.

In the final month of the season, the Drillers will be home to play Arkansas during Labor Day Weekend, hosting the Travelers on Friday through Sunday, September 1-3 as part of a six-game set.

Tulsa will close the regular season at home against Corpus Christi in the only visit of the year by the Hooks. The series will begin on September 12 and conclude with the regular season finale on Sunday, September 17.

The 69-game home schedule will include 9 games in April, 18 games in May, 12 games in June, 12 games in July, 9 games in August and 9 games in September.

Starting times and promotions will be announced at a later date.

Ticket memberships for the 2023 season are now available for purchase. Fans can visit TulsaDrillers.com for complete details.

