Naturals Top RoughRiders Behind Pair of Three-Run Frames
September 15, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release
SPRINGDALE, AR - Three run third and sixth innings helped power the Northwest Arkansas Naturals to a 6-3 win over the Frisco RoughRiders at Arvest Ballpark Thursday.
Luca Tresh opened the scoring with a three-run homer in the third inning, his fifth with the Naturals and 19th overall this year.
After Frisco tied the game in the top of the sixth, Seuly Matias singled in the go-ahead run, then Matias and Jeison Guzmán crossed on a two-run single from Diego Hernández.
Guzmán and Matias each collected two-hit games, while Hernández and Tresh finished with two-hit nights, combining to drive in five of the six runs. The Naturals collected 14 hits as a club, the most in a single game in nearly a month.
Northwest Arkansas starting pitcher Jon Bowlan set the tone early for the Naturals, as he fired five shutout innings to open the night. Bowlan stranded the bases loaded in the second, threw a 1-2-3 third inning, then faced the minimum in the fourth and fifth thanks to a pair of double plays.
Bowlan pitched into the sixth inning for the first time this season, but put the first two runners on, giving way to left-hander Christian Chamberlain out of the bullpen. Chamberlain allowed both inherited runners to score, plus one of his own as Frisco tied the game, but a third double play in as many innings got the southpaw out of a jam.
Chamberlain threw a scoreless seventh, the handed the ball off to Emilio Márquez, who kept the RoughRiders off the board in the eighth and ninth innings, to earn his second save of the year.
Alec Marsh takes the mound Friday for Northwest Arkansas, looking to keep the momentum going as the game begins at 7:05 p.m. CT from Arvest Ballpark.
