Graceffo Nearly Perfect; Cards Blank Drillers, 8-0
September 15, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release
Tulsa, OK - RHP Gordon Graceffo retired his first 17 batters in a row, carrying the perfect game bid into the 6th inning and guiding the Springfield Cardinals (35-31, 66-69) to the 8-0 shutout win against the Tulsa Drillers (28-38, 68-65) on Thursday night at ONEOK Field.
Decisions:
W - RHP Gordon Graceffo (7-4)
L - RHP Kyle Hurt (1-5)
Notables:
Graceffo finished with 6.0 innings, just one hit, no runs and no walks while matching a career high with nine strikeouts... He retired 18 of his 19 batters faced in total, after putting down his first 17 in a row... Graceffo closes his 2022 Double-A season with three scoreless starts, not allowing a single run in his final 16.2 innings of work... RF Jordan Walker went 2x5 with a two-run single in the 4th... 1B Brady Whalen and C Nick Raposo both notched RBI singles in the 1st... LF Todd Lott and SS Masyn Winn added RBI doubles.
On Deck:
-Friday, Sept. 16, 7:05pm - SPR RHP Kyle Leahy (10-7, 5.33) @ TUL RHP Nick Nastrini (1-1, 3.51)
-Broadcast live on ESPN Radio The Jock 96.9 / 99.9 / AM1060 and SpringfieldCardinals.com
Read More:
Gordon Graceffo
