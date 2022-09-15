Rodriguez Doubles Twice, Flying Chanclas Lose to Amarillo

SAN ANTONIO - The Flying Chanclas de San Antonio returned to Wolff Stadium for game three of their series against the Amarillo Sod Poodles. For the third consecutive night, San Antonio had opportunities to win but struggled in the final innings. After leading 2-1, the Sod Poodles plated five runs across the eighth and ninth innings to claim a 6-2 victory. San Antonio has lost the first three games of this series.

Slade Cecconi was the starting pitcher for the Sod Poodles. After a scoreless first inning, he nearly surrendered the lead to San Antonio in the second inning. Yorman Rodriguez began the inning with a double and advanced to third base on a ground out. Webster Rivas struck out swinging for the second out of the frame. Rodriguez was left stranded after Kelvin Melean popped out to second base.

San Antonio threatened to score in the third inning. With two outs in the frame, Connor Hollis singled to extend the inning. Ornelas hit a single and Hollis advanced to third base on the play. Cecconi left both runners stranded after striking out Domingo Leyba.

Thomas Eshelman was the starting pitcher for the Flying Chanclas. The veteran right-hander kept the Sod Poodles off the scoreboard in his five innings of work. Eshelman allowed two hits while walking two batters and did not allow a runner to reach second base. He was replaced by Nick Thwaits for the start of the sixth inning.

Amarillo scored the first run of the game in the top of the sixth inning due to a fielding error. After retiring the leadoff batter, Thwaits allowed a single to Caleb Roberts. Jorge Barrosa grounded out and Roberts advanced to second base. Jordan Lawlar reached base on an infield single to third base. On the play, Roberts came in to score after Kelvin Melean was charged with a throwing error as he tried to throw out Lawlar at first base. Roberts' run made it a 1-0 Amarillo lead.

The Flying Chanclas captured the lead in the bottom of the sixth inning. Ornelas reached base on a bunt single to start the frame. He was removed from the game after coming up limping upon reaching first base. Jorge Ona entered the game in his place. Leyba hit a single and Ona came around to score on a throwing error from Roberts. Roberts attempted to throw out Ona at third base and his error also allowed Leyba to advance to second base. After stealing third base, Leyba scored on a double from Rodriguez. The Flying Chanclas gained a 2-1 advantage.

Amarillo tied the game in the top of the eighth inning. Facing Noel Vela, A.J. Vukovich started the inning with a line drive home run to left field. His second long ball of the season made it a 2-2 ballgame.

The Sod Poodles regained the lead in the top of the ninth inning after scoring four runs on four hits. Facing Grant Gavin, Blaze Alexander drew a leadoff walk and Juan Centeno hit a single to left field. Centeno was replaced by Eduardo Diaz. Vukovich hit a single to left field and Alexander came in to score. Tim Tawa hit a single which allowed two runs to score. On the play, a fielding error from Ona in left field aided Vukovich in scoring the third run of the inning. Felix Minjarez replaced Gavin on the mound and he allowed an RBI single to Roberts. Amarillo gained a 6-2 advantage.

Post-Game Notes

With the loss, San Antonio falls to 29-37 (2nd half), 67-66 (overall) on the season

Thomas Eshelman: 5.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 0 K

Noel Vela (#11 Padres prospect): BS, 1.0 IP, 2 H, ER, K, HR

Jackson Wolf (#13 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch 9/16

Joshua Mears (#14 Padres prospect): 0-3, 2 K

Tirso Ornelas (#18 Padres prospect): 2-3

Kevin Kopps (#23 Padres prospect): DNP

Alek Jacob (#24 Padres prospect): DNP

The Flying Chanclas de San Antonio will continue their six-game homestand with the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Friday, September 16th. Left-hander Jackson Wolf (0-1, 9.00) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Left-hander Blake Walston (6-3, 5.47) is scheduled to pitch for the Sod Poodles. First pitch is expected at 7:05 p.m. from Nelson Wolff Stadium.

