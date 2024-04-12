Wichita Swept in Doubleheader After Leading Early in Both Games

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.-The Wichita Wind Surge are 1-6 after getting swept in a doubleheader on the road with the Springfield Cardinals. The final scores for both games were 3-1 in the matinee match and 10-2 in the nightcap at Hammons Field.

Emmanuel Rodriguez continued his hot season and series at the plate with a leadoff triple to right center field in Game 1. Andrew Cossetti brought in his teammate on an RBI single in the next at-bat to give the Wind Surge a 1-0 lead that would later be matched by Springfield the following half-inning.

The Wind Surge couldn't muster any offense to cross home plate for the rest of the opening bout, and a two-run Springfield double in the bottom of the fifth did Wichita in for the first of the two seven inning contests.

Rodriguez didn't seem too fazed about the loss, as he opened Game 2 with a solo home run the opposite way to give Wichita their third straight lead to come about in a game's opening frame this series.

Alerick Soularie also collected his first RBI of the season in the top of the second on a sacrifice fly to right field, scoring Ben Ross from third and doubling the Wind Surge advantage to 2-0.

What proceeded to follow was more of what has become a common occurrence against Wichita this week; Springfield scoring unanswered runs, this time, 10 total across the next four innings. The Wind Surge got four total runners on base over the final five innings of Game 2, and all were left stranded.

