Travs Blank Drillers

April 12, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







Tulsa, OK - Four Arkansas Travelers pitchers combined on the team's first shutout of the season as they blanked the Tulsa Drillers, 4-0 on Friday night. Reid VanScoter, Luis Curvelo, Kyle Hill and Peyton Alford combined to limit the Drillers to five hits. Tyler Locklear led the Travs offense with two hits and two runs batted in. Arkansas scored twice in the first and then tacked on single runs in the fourth and seventh innings.

Moments That Mattered

* Locklear singled home a run in the first to get the Travs on the board and the ball rolled past the right fielder for an error allowing a second run to score.

* Curvelo relieved VanScoter with two on in the fifth and walked his first batter to load the bases but struck out Griffin Lockwood-Powell to end the threat and strand three Drillers.

Notable Travs Performances

* LF Spencer Packard: 2-4, BB, run

* 1B Tyler Locklear: 2-4, BB, 2B, 2 RBI

* RHP Luis Curvelo: Win, 1.1 IP, H, 2 BB, 3 K

* RHP Kyle Hill: 2 IP, 2 K

News and Notes

* Young has a hit in all seven games this season.

* The Travs have won consecutive games and three of the first four this week in Tulsa.

Up Next

Arkansas looks to clinch the series on Saturday night with LHP Danny Wirchansky (0-1, 11.25) starting against RHP Orlando Ortiz-Mayr (0-0, 15.75). First pitch is set for 7:00 and the game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.