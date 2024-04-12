Redmond's Walk-Off Lifts Cards to Fifth Straight Win to Open Season

SPRINGFIELD, MO - Chandler Redmond delivered a walk-off single up the middle in the bottom of the tenth inning to score RJ Yeager from third base as the Cardinals extended their franchise-best start to 5-0 with a 7-6 win over the Wichita Wind Surge on Thursday night at Hammons Field.

Trailing 3-1, the Cardinals sent ten men to the plate in the bottom of the fifth inning to score five runs and take their first lead of the ballgame. Chris Rotondo led off with an infield single off Wind Surge reliever Rafael Marcano and advanced to second when Jeremy Rivas walked. After a Bryan Torres sacrifice bunt, Nathan Church launched an 0-2 pitch over Homer's Landing in right field for a three-run homer to give Springfield a 4-3 lead. Marcano then walked RJ Yeager, Chandler Redmond and Jacob Buchberger to load the bases with two outs before giving way to right-hander John Stankoweicz. Noah Medlinger then greeted the new Wind Surge reliever with a single to left center to score Yeager and Redmond to give the Cards a 6-3 lead.

The Wind Surge (1-4) battled back in the later innings with single runs in the seventh, eighth and ninth. In the seventh, Andrew Cossetti drove in his third run of the game with a single to center to score Emmanuel Rodriguez, who led off the inning with a double, from second base to make it 6-4. Wichita then got solo homers in the eighth and ninth by Noah Cardenas and Rodriguez, respectively, to tie the game at six.

After the Wind Surge failed to score in the top of the tenth thanks in part to a caught stealing by Springfield catcher Jimmy Crooks, the Cards won it in the bottom of the inning. With Yeager starting the inning at second base, Crooks grounded out to shortstop to advance the runner to third, setting the stage for Redmond's heroics.

Cardinals reliever Andre Granillo (1-0) got the win allowing just the solo home run to Rodriguez in the ninth inning while adding three strikeouts. Jared Solomon took the loss for Wichita allowing an unearned run in 1.1 innings.

The Cardinals and Wind Surge will continue their six-game series with a doubleheader on Friday at Hammons Field starting at 5:05 PM. A Friday Night Fireworks Extravaganza will follow game two. Tickets are available at springfieldcardinals.com.

