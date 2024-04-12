World Series Champion Nathaniel Lowe Expected to Rehab in Frisco

April 12, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe is expected to rehab with the Frisco RoughRiders beginning on Friday, April 12th when the RoughRiders meet the Corpus Christi Hooks (Houston Astros affiliate) at 7:05 p.m. from Riders Field.

Planning on attending this weekend? Grab two RoughRiders tickets for any game from April 12-14 for just $30, after Lowe's jersey number with the Rangers.

Lowe, who has missed the entire start to the 2024 season because of an oblique injury suffered in Spring Training, has been the starting first baseman for the Rangers over the last three seasons. In 2022, he captured the American League Silver Slugger Award at first base, slashing .302/.358/.492/.851 with a 139 OPS+ before winning the 2023 Rawlings Gold Glove at first base.

In the postseason last year, Lowe hit a pair of home runs against the Houston Astros in the ALCS.

The RoughRiders continue their six-game series with the Houston Astros-affiliated Hooks at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, April 11th.

Friday marks the first Fireworks Friday of the season at Riders Field presented by Pyro Shows of Texas. It is also Sports City USA with Visit Frisco and the Riders will also have a Rangers-Inspired T-Shirt giveaway presented by Medium Giant at the gates.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, call 972.731.9200.

