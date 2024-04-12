Riders Get Back into Win Column in Nathaniel Lowe's First Rehab Start
April 12, 2024 - Texas League (TL)
Frisco RoughRiders News Release
FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders defeated the Corpus Christi Hooks by a final score of 7-1 on Friday night at Riders Field.
RoughRiders (5-2) starter Dane Acker and Hooks (1-6) starter Alex Santos II (0-2) each cruised through the early innings. Acker exited after the fourth frame, spinning 4.0 scoreless, two-hit innings while issuing two walks and tying his career-high with seven punchouts.
The Frisco offense finally got to Santos II in the bottom of fourth after he faced the minimum through his first three innings of work. Aaron Zavala led off with a walk, becoming the first of five straight Riders batters to reach.
Nathaniel Lowe, who is on Major League rehab assignment, drove in the game's first run on a ball up the middle that was ruled an error on the Corpus Christi shortstop. Kellen Strahm and Abimelec Ortiz each singled before a two-run single off the bat of Cody Freeman extended the RoughRiders lead to 4-0. Cooper Johnson drove in the fifth and final run of the frame with a line drive single to right field.
The RoughRiders extended the lead to 7-0 in the fifth inning on a Maximo Acosta two-run single, driving in Liam Hicks, who doubled to open the inning, and Strahm who worked a walk.
Robby Ahlstrom (1-0) relieved Acker and tossed a pair of scoreless innings, allowing no hits and striking out four.
The Hooks manufactured their only run in the seventh on a sacrifice fly by Tommy Sacco Jr. off of RoughRiders reliever Florencio Serrano. Serrano earned the save by tossing 3.0 innings, surrendering just one run on one hits with three walks while fanning three.
Ortiz led the offense with a 2-for-3 effort that included a double. Freeman and Acosta both drove in two runs for Frisco.
Next, the RoughRiders continue their six-game series with the Houston Astros affiliated Hooks at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday, April 12th. RHP Emiliano Teodo (0-1, 13.50) will take the mound for Frisco against Astros rehabber RHP Justin Verlander (0-0, -.--) for Corpus Christi.
Saturday is packed full of fun promotional events such as a cobranded Riders and Rangers pennant giveaway at the gates presented by Medium Giant, a pre-game autograph session with the 2024 Frisco RoughRiders and a meet and greet with former RoughRiders and Rangers pitcher, Derek Holland.
For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.
