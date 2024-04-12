Homestand Highlights: April 16 - April 21

April 12, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals will return to Arvest Ballpark on Tuesday, April 16th to host the Midland RockHounds (Double-A Affiliate of the Oakland Athletics) in a six-game series through Sunday, April 21st. The homestand will feature daily food and drink specials, a Fireworks Friday, a special appearance by Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act on Saturday, and Bark in the Ballpark on Sunday.

Tuesday, April 16 - Naturals vs. Midland RockHounds, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

GAME PRESENTED BY DAVE & BUSTER'S FEATURING JOHNSONVILLE BUCK-A-BRAT ON AN ARVEST CUSTOMER DISCOUNT NIGHT

GAME SPONSOR - The Naturals game against the RockHounds is presented by Dave & Buster's

JOHNSONVILLE BUCK-A-BRAT - Enjoy $1 brats courtesy of Johnsonville on Tuesday night

$5 DUGOUT PREMIUM TICKETS for Arvest Customers, must show proof of being an Arvest customer at the Ticket Office. The discount is for immediate family only and a maximum of six tickets.

Wednesday, April 17 - Naturals vs. Midland RockHounds, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

GAME PRESENTED BY BLUE STOP MAX FEATURING $1 HOT DOG NIGHT COURTESY OF TYSON FOODS, INC. WITH INDIGO SKY CASINO BASEBALL BINGO

GAME SPONSOR - The Naturals game against the RockHounds is presented by Blue Stop Max

$1 HOT DOG NIGHT - Enjoy $1 hot dogs courtesy of Tyson Foods, Inc. on Wednesday night

INDIGO SKY CASINO BASEBALL BINGO - Grab a bingo card and follow the action while the Naturals are at-bat for a chance to win a prize from Indigo Sky Casino. (Limited number of winners).

Thursday, April 18 - Naturals vs. Midland RockHounds, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

THIRSTY THURSDAY™ PRESENTED BY ARKANSAS SCHOLARSHIP LOTTERY

THIRSTY THURSDAY™ - Fans will enjoy $2 16 oz. drafts at two specific locations on the concourse, $2 Bags of Peanuts, and $1 Small Coca-Cola Fountain Drinks. The first Thirsty Thursday™ of the 2024 season is presented by Arkansas Scholarship Lottery.

Friday, April 19 - Naturals vs. Midland RockHounds, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 5:45 P.M.)

FIREWORKS FRIDAY PRESENTED BY FARM RICH AND A BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA

FIREWORKS FRIDAY - Enjoy the best in sight and sound at Arvest Ballpark with a spectacular fireworks show presented by Farm Rich following the conclusion of the game against Midland.

BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA - Arrive early on Friday night and enjoy "Happy Hour" drink specials on alcoholic beverages for fans of age from 5:45 p.m. until 6:45 p.m. at The Bullpen concession stand, which is located down the first base concourse.

Saturday, April 20 - Naturals vs. Midland RockHounds, 6:05 P.M. (Gates at 4:30 P.M.)

GAME PRESENTED BY EMERALD NUTS FEATURING A SPECIAL APPEARANCE BY TYLER'S AMAZING BALANCING ACT AND A BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA

GAME SPONSOR - The Naturals game against the RockHounds is presented by Emerald Nuts

TYLER'S AMAZING BALANCING ACT - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are excited to welcome Tyler Scheuer and his Amazing Balancing Act to Arvest Ballpark. Tyler will be on hand to entertain fans from the field and the stands throughout Saturday night's game against Midland.

BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA - Enjoy 'Happy Hour' specials on alcoholic beverages for fans of age from 4:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. at The Bullpen concession stand, which is located down the first base concourse, prior to every Saturday game.

Sunday, April 21 - Naturals vs. Midland RockHounds, 2:05 P.M. (Gates at 1 P.M.)

BARK IN THE BALLPARK ON A FAMILY SUNDAY PRESENTED BY UNIFY FINANCIAL CREDIT UNION WITH A FREE KIDS SNACK GIVEAWAY COURTESY OF MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND MERCY-GOHEALTH KIDS RUN THE BASES

BARK IN THE BALLPARK - Bring your dog out for Bark in the Ballpark as your best friend(s) will receive FREE admission to Sunday's game if they are accompanied by a paid owner. This will be the first of three scheduled Bark in the Ballpark events at Arvest Ballpark during the 2024 season.

FAMILY SUNDAY - The game on Sunday afternoon is presented by Unify Financial Credit Union.

FREE KIDS SNACK GIVEAWAY - Kids 12 and under will receive a FREE CLIF Kid Zbar at the game on Sunday. All kids in attendance will receive a voucher as they enter the ballpark that can be redeemed at select concession stands for the snack courtesy of Mondelez International, Inc.

KIDS RUN THE BASES - Kids of all ages can partake in the Sunday tradition of running the bases at Arvest Ballpark following the game. Kids Run the Bases is presented by Mercy-GoHealth.

Northwest Arkansas Naturals' games are available on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV, the MiLB App, the MLB App and www.nwanaturals.com with an MLB.TV or MLB At Bat subscription (includes MLB Audio). Fans can also watch on connected devices with an MLB.TV or MLB At Bat subscription (includes MLB Audio), alongside other Kansas City Royals' affiliates if selected as your favorite MLB team. In addition, fans can watch for free any time on the Bally Live app. While the video broadcasts will carry a subscription fee, free audio will still be available via the MiLB App and www.nwanaturals.com.

