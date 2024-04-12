Adam Wainwright Concert Tickets Available Now

April 12, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







Tickets for Adam Wainwright's May 31 concert at Hammons Field, presented by Hatch Foundation and the City of Springfield, are ON SALE FOR EVERYONE NOW (all concert info here).

Field level, seating bowl and all-inclusive Coca-Cola Redbird Roost seats are available online.

For information on VIP Field tables, email General Manager Dan Reiter at dreiter@springfieldcardinals.com. For any other questions, contact the front office at (417) 863-0395.

Tickets start at $25.50. Avoid third-party markups and extra fees by purchasing your tickets directly through SpringfieldCardinals.com or.

This banner event for the southwest Missouri community will be the largest non-baseball event in Hammons Field history.

After wrapping up his iconic career on the mound last year, Wainwright has launched a new career as a country music artist, which includes a recent appearance at the legendary Grand Ole Opry and his first full-length album 'Hey Y'all'. This show will be the first-ever standalone concert in Springfield Cardinals history.

The St. Louis superstar will perform on a stage set up near second base with on-field seating available, providing a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience Wainwright's performance up close. The concert will begin at 7:05 PM with an opening act that will be announced at a later date. Gates will open at 6:05 PM.

