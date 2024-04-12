Three-Time Cy Young Winner Justin Verlander Slated to Rehab Saturday in Frisco for Hooks

FRISCO, Texas - Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander is expected to make a rehab start for the Corpus Christi Hooks on Saturday, April 13th from Riders Field at 7:05 p.m.

With Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe expected to continue his rehab stint with the RoughRiders through the weekend, grab two RoughRiders tickets for any game from April 12-14 for just $30, after Lowe's jersey number with the Rangers.

When they last faced each other in the 2023 ALCS, Lowe hammered a solo home run against Verlander in game five of the series in Arlington.

Verlander, a former MVP and three-time Cy Young Award winner, is entering his 19th season in the Major Leagues. The two-time World Series champion with the Astros is the active MLB leader in wins (257), games started (509), innings pitched (3,325.1) and batters faced (13,549).

The former second-overall selection by the Tigers in 2004 spent his first 13 seasons in Detroit, highlighted by his 2011 MVP and Triple Crown season. He then pitched the next five seasons in Houston, winning two World Series and two more Cy Youngs. He started 2023 with the Mets before being traded midseason back to Houston.

He is slated to make a full start with the Hooks on Saturday, April 13th.

Before Saturday, RoughRiders continue their six-game series with the Houston Astros-affiliated Hooks at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, April 12th.

Friday marks the first Fireworks Friday of the season at Riders Field presented by Pyro Shows of Texas. It is also Sports City USA with Visit Frisco and the Riders will also have a Rangers-Inspired T-Shirt giveaway presented by Medium Giant at the gates.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, call 972.731.9200.

