Big Inning Fuels Frisco
April 12, 2024 - Texas League (TL)
Corpus Christi Hooks News Release
FRISCO - The RoughRiders posted five runs in the fourth inning Friday night, cruising to a 7-1 victory over Corpus Christi before 8,371 fans at Riders Field.
Hooks starter Alex Santos II employed 36 pitches to face the minimum over the first three innings.
Frisco, sparked by a lead-off walk and two errors, sent 10 men to the plate in the fourth. The haul came courtesy of run scoring singles by Kellen Strahm, Cody Freeman, and Cooper Johnson. Freeman knocked in two.
After allowing two runs in his first frame, Hooks right-hander Jose Fleury righted the ship by dispatching 10 of 11 RoughRiders from the end of the fifth through the eighth.
Corpus Christi managed only three hits Friday: singles by Chad Stevens and Tommy Sacco Jr. in the first and third, and a double from Jeremy Arocho in the eighth.
• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...
Texas League Stories from April 12, 2024
- Riders Get Back into Win Column in Nathaniel Lowe's First Rehab Start - Frisco RoughRiders
- Wichita Swept in Doubleheader After Leading Early in Both Games - Wichita Wind Surge
- Big Inning Fuels Frisco - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Drillers Blanked Before Sellout Crowd - Tulsa Drillers
- Travs Blank Drillers - Arkansas Travelers
- Snelling Strikes out Six as Missions Drop Game Four to Naturals - San Antonio Missions
- Snelling Strikes out Six as Missions Drop Game Four to Naturals - San Antonio Missions
- Three-Time Cy Young Winner Justin Verlander Slated to Rehab Saturday in Frisco for Hooks - Frisco RoughRiders
- World Series Champion Nathaniel Lowe Expected to Rehab in Frisco - Frisco RoughRiders
- Adam Wainwright Concert Tickets Available Now - Springfield Cardinals
- Homestand Highlights: April 16 - April 21 - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Redmond's Walk-Off Lifts Cards to Fifth Straight Win to Open Season - Springfield Cardinals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Corpus Christi Hooks Stories
- Big Inning Fuels Frisco
- Hooks Rally Late, Break Through for Win
- Riders Walk-off CC
- Pen Paves Way for Frisco
- Hounds Complete Sweep