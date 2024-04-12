Big Inning Fuels Frisco

FRISCO - The RoughRiders posted five runs in the fourth inning Friday night, cruising to a 7-1 victory over Corpus Christi before 8,371 fans at Riders Field.

Hooks starter Alex Santos II employed 36 pitches to face the minimum over the first three innings.

Frisco, sparked by a lead-off walk and two errors, sent 10 men to the plate in the fourth. The haul came courtesy of run scoring singles by Kellen Strahm, Cody Freeman, and Cooper Johnson. Freeman knocked in two.

After allowing two runs in his first frame, Hooks right-hander Jose Fleury righted the ship by dispatching 10 of 11 RoughRiders from the end of the fifth through the eighth.

Corpus Christi managed only three hits Friday: singles by Chad Stevens and Tommy Sacco Jr. in the first and third, and a double from Jeremy Arocho in the eighth.

